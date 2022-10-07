Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
aroundosceola.com
Good Samaritan to residents: "Secure other housing options"
It’s a scene that, in pictures, looks like it should only happen once in a lifetime. But the incredible flooding of Shingle Creek into the Good Samaritan Village retirement community after Hurricane Ian dropped 15 inches of rain looks eerily similar to the last time a hurricane directly affected Osceola County.
Orlo Vista residents hope for flooding solution as they restore community
ORLO VISTA, Fla. — Cleanup efforts continued in Orlo Vista Saturday. Residents woke up before sunrise and sorted through their belongings. District 6 Commissioner Victoria Siplin organized a community cleanup. This brought Orange County emergency management and volunteers to help residents in need. More than a week after Hurricane...
click orlando
‘Very devastating,’ Sanford homeowners’ properties still underwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian unleashed heavy rain and powerful winds, several Seminole County families are still trying to recover. Some Sanford residents are finding new ways to do everyday tasks since their area is still surrounded by water. Tonya Crowley lives on Missouri Avenue. Many of her neighbors must park their vehicles on the side of the road because the water is too high to drive down the street.
fox35orlando.com
Florida flooding: Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation
SANFORD, Fla. - City leaders in Sanford will hold their regular city council meeting Monday and flooding is likely to be the center of the conversation. City commissioners are expected to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city manager. The declaration was made on Sept,...
WESH
Drivers moving through floodwaters impact Deltona homeowners
DELTONA, Fla. — Residents have recorded videos of drivers speeding through Jessamine Court and Elkcam Boulevard which is a flooded area. They said large splashes have been creating waves on the lake, pushing the water closer to their homes. It got so bad they called the city and police,...
positivelyosceola.com
Southbound lane closed on John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St in Kissimmee for upcoming sewer repair project
For the safety of the traveling public and crews, Toho Water Authority (Toho) has closed the left-hand southbound lane of John Young Pkwy between MLK Blvd and King St. The closure is needed to assess a sewer line in the area and to conduct the necessary repairs. The repair is...
leesburg-news.com
Construction expected to begin next year on major amusement facility in Leesburg
Construction is expected to begin early next year on a major amusement facility in Leesburg. Scott Christley, the longtime owner of Skate World in Leesburg, plans to build a new multi-million-dollar complex on a 9.65-acre site located south of State Road 44 and east of Whitney Road, near the new southern sections of The Villages.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Lack of flood insurance in hard-hit Central Florida leaves families struggling after Hurricane Ian
When Amanda Trompeta was woken up by her dog barking early last Thursday morning, she assumed he was just frightened by Hurricane Ian. But then she got out of bed -- and found herself standing ankle-deep in floodwater.
aroundosceola.com
Sheriff's Office awarded U.S. 192 High-Visibility traffic enforcement contract
If you drive U.S. Highway 192 west of Kissimmee, be on the lookout for traffic enforcement operations involving bicyclists and pedestrians. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a contract for High Visibility Enforcement from the University of North Florida, the agency reported Saturday. The contract is in partnership...
villages-news.com
Villagers facing economic pressures calling for cap on amenity fees
Villagers facing economic pressures want a cap on amenity fees. The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees amenities north of County Road 466, will discuss a possible cap on amenity fees in a meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. AAC Chairman Don Deakin has called for input from residents on the possibility of reinstating what is known as the “deferral rate cap.”
westorlandonews.com
Goodwill Launches ‘Hurricane Ian Relief Roundup’ at All Central Florida Stores
While it may still take days, weeks or even months to get a full picture of the destruction Hurricane Ian left in its path across Florida’s peninsula, Goodwill Industries of Central Florida stands ready to help the community. Starting Monday, October 10th, the nonprofit will host a special roundup...
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
5 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. Nesta: "Be mindful not to outbuild our infrastructure" Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don't have to disclose it. Can Nesta's proactive approach improve the City Council?. The state of District 2 after Hurricane Ian.
fox35orlando.com
'I am homeless': Florida residents demand help from FEMA as homes deemed unlivable
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents at Cypress Landing apartments in Orlando, Florida got some clothes and supplies from non-profit organizations, but they still need much more. "This is the sign that I did – says my apartment and number," said Miriam Alicea. It’s a desperate sign of help and a call to FEMA. "I feel that I’m not getting attention with my stuff. I need help from FEMA. They still haven’t come."
WESH
Volusia County woman struggles to find temporary housing after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, there have been stories of many residents who were forced out of their homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is helping, putting people in temporary housing until they're able to return home. But some are...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
WESH
Good Samaritan Village residents told to find other housing arrangements after flooding
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez, who lived at Good Samaritan Village with her mother, said the senior living community has been sending them updates, but one of the latest updates has been one of the hardest to hear. It tells them to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. “It’s...
positivelyosceola.com
Governor DeSantis surveys Hurricane Ian damage in Osceola County, sits with local leaders to discuss flooding solutions
Governor Ron DeSantis visited Osceola County on Friday to get a first-hand look at some of the damage and flooding that Hurricane Ian brought to the community, and to discuss with local officials possible solutions that might help reduce or prevent flooding in the future. The Governor met officials from...
Osceola County Disaster Recovery Center to open Sunday for hurricane assistance
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — More assistance is on the way for Osceola County. A federal Disaster Recovery Center will open Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Hart Memorial Central Library in downtown Kissimmee. This center will serve as a resource for individuals and businesses that are recovering...
