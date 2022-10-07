Read full article on original website
Minnesota 119, L.A. Clippers 117
MINNESOTA (119) McDaniels 4-8 1-1 10, Reid 9-13 2-2 20, Towns 5-11 6-6 19, Edwards 7-15 0-0 14, Russell 4-10 0-0 9, Anderson 0-3 1-2 1, Garza 1-1 0-0 2, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 2-4 1-2 6, Forbes 5-8 0-0 15, McLaughlin 2-5 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 5-10 0-0 11, Rivers 3-6 1-1 7. Totals 47-95 12-14 119.
Blackhawks claim D Jarred Tinordi off waivers from Rangers
DENVER (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers on Monday. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open...
Sports on TV for Tuesday, October 11
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla. FOX — N.L. Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 1. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 1. 7:30 p.m. TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 1...
MLB・
Weekend Sports In Brief
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
Austin, Colorado draw 1-1; Driussi one shy of Golden Boot
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Diego Rubio scored the tying goal for the Colorado Rapids in a 1-1 draw with Austin on Sunday. Rubio’s goal, with an assist from Lalas Abubaker, came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar got an assist on the goal.
Chicago 115, Toronto 98
CHICAGO (115) DeRozan 7-12 7-7 21, Jones Jr. 2-5 2-2 6, Vucevic 6-10 0-0 13, Dosunmu 5-10 2-2 14, LaVine 3-9 1-2 9, Williams 1-8 3-4 6, Drummond 3-5 0-0 9, Caruso 4-5 0-0 8, Green 7-8 1-2 17, Terry 2-3 0-0 5, White 3-10 0-0 7. Totals 43-85 16-19 115.
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
PHILADELPHIA (113) Harris 3-10 4-5 12, Melton 3-8 1-2 7, Tucker 2-6 0-0 6, Harden 3-8 3-3 11, Maxey 6-14 4-4 19, Foster Jr. 1-3 0-0 3, Niang 2-6 0-0 5, Reed 2-5 0-0 4, Champagnie 1-2 0-0 2, Korkmaz 1-3 4-4 6, Milton 5-8 0-0 10, Thybulle 3-6 0-0 9, House Jr. 4-4 0-0 10, Brown Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-5 0-0 7, Springer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-91 16-18 113.
Sacramento 126, Portland 94
PORTLAND (94) Grant 5-8 5-5 17, Hart 1-4 1-2 3, Nurkic 4-10 6-6 14, Lillard 2-10 4-4 8, Simons 5-9 2-2 16, Brown III 0-2 3-4 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 2-4 0-0 4, Eubanks 0-1 2-2 2, Little 3-4 1-2 7, Sarr 1-4 2-2 5, Johnson 2-6 0-2 5, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Sharpe 3-7 0-0 8. Totals 29-72 26-31 94.
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Oklahoma City 144, Maccabi Ra'anana 97
MACCABI RA'ANANA (97) Garcia Morales 4-11 2-2 10, Garcia Morales 15-26 5-5 40, Garcia Morales 6-14 3-8 15, Garcia Morales 3-6 0-0 7, Garcia Morales 5-14 1-1 12, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 6, Garcia Morales 1-2 0-0 2, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia Morales 0-3 0-2 0, Garcia Morales 2-4 0-0 5, Garcia Morales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 11-18 97.
