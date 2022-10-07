'Jacksonians still believe': Dr. Jerry Woods announces run for Jackson City Mayor

“It’s time to move Jackson forward,” Dr. Jerry Woods said, standing before reporters at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Thursday morning as he announced his candidacy for city mayor.

Woods, who ran in 2019 and went into a historic runoff with then-candidate Scott Conger, is mounting a second campaign for the upcoming mayoral election, again challenging Conger.

Current mayor Conger also announced his plans to run for reelection Aug. 23 during a press conference at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.

RUNNING FOR RE-ELECTION:'Dream big': Jackson City Mayor Scott Conger announces plan to run for re-election

“I have decided to run, again, for Mayor of the City of Jackson,” Woods said, “Our platform is fairly simple: we want to involve as many people as possible as we move this campaign forward … There is a place in this campaign for everyone who believes in positive work, integrity and working for all people.”

The former education professional is running on a platform focusing on greater support for the county’s school system, recovering from the long-term impacts of COVID-19 and setting the city up for the incoming influx of Blue Oval City’s economic impact.

“We’ve all witnessed the series of events that have impacted us over the past few years,” he said. “Despite these upheavals, the ‘Woods for America’ campaign is still riding on the contagious momentum that was created in 2019. Jacksonians still believe.”

Woods placed a heavy emphasis on voter turnout, detailing an outreach campaign to address “dismal” voter turn out.

“We have already started on our ‘Save the Date’ campaign,” he said passionately. “We’re going to reach out with flyers and emails to remind our potential voters of early voting. Secondly, we’re going to be even more aggressive in getting the precincts that are dismally low (in voter turnout).

“I truly feel that dismal turnout can be attributed to individuals who feel that they aren’t part of the election, or have nothing to show up for,” he added.

A Pinson native, Woods is a graduate of South Side High School, as well as University of Memphis-Lambuth. He obtained his Masters in Education from the University of Memphis, his EDS from the University of Memphis and his EDG from the University of Mississippi before going on to serve in a number of local educational positions.

Dr. Glenn Vaulx, serving as the senior advisor for the ‘Woods for Mayor’ campaign, called Woods “an all-around great man.”

“He has lived his life as a servant-leader, and he believes as I do: that Jackson, Tennessee, is indeed a great city to live in,” Valux said. “He is a great husband, a great son, and really just an all-around great man.”

Woods presented his three main campaign goals to reporters, listing them as:

"Increasing support for our school system and youth services to ensure positive outcomes for all our citizens."

"Enhancing, sustaining and protecting our neighborhoods to provide a greater quality of life for all our citizens."

"Fueling Jackson’s economic status and outlook for present and future citizens."

Early voting begins on April 12-27, 2023, with election day on May 2, 2023.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.