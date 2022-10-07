ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Perez Art Museum launches floating cinema experience

(WSVN) - A floating cinema is exactly what it sounds like. Helen Roldan: "It's a movie shown on our boats. They're 72-foot long boats with 60-foot screens, and so we share movies on those screens, open to the public, but you know, on the water.". A water...
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Night hike and campfire at Deering Estate

The Deering Estate sits atop the geological formation known as the Miami Rock Ridge, most prominent and visible in southern Miami-Dade County. During the day, it offers eco adventures like birding and nature walks but what really is special when the sun goes down are the seasonal night hikes and campfire evenings among the tropical hardwood hammocks.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Miami Children's Museum brings back Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash

Once again, the Miami Children's Museum is bringing Halloween's most fun event to South Florida. The annual Not So Scary Family Halloween Bash, co-chaired by Cheryl and Michael Jester and Kelly and Chris Melchiondo, will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1 to 5 p.m. Dress in...
MIAMI, FL
fb101.com

ITALICA OFFICIALLY OPENS IN MIDTOWN MIAMI

Experienced restaurateur Pablo Sartori and Latino Hospitality Group, the minds behind the global Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar concepts, are proud to announce the official opening of Italica Midtown. The expansive 3,500-square-foot restaurant is adding a modern and colorful twist to traditional Italian cuisine with a customized spritz bar, Mediterranean-inspired pizzas, a special Golden Hour experience and more.
MIAMI, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Bon appétit: FIU Student-run restaurant open with new items on the menu

FIU Bistro, the award-winning student-run restaurant at the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management, is open for lunch and dinner this semester, with plenty of new items on the menu. Polenta, rum raisin ice cream with snickerdoodle cookies made in house, and a new vegetarian option, sweet potato tacos — are just some of the new dishes available.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Fall in Love at First Sight with This $29,999,999 Stunning Waterfront Home in Coral Gables was Made for Both Entertaining and Personal Retreat

9320 Gallardo St, Coral Gables, Florida is stunning waterfront residence in Old Cutler neighborhood was made for both entertaining and personal retreat, epitomizing South Florida living. This Coral Gables home offers 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9320 Gallardo St, please contact Lianne Graubart (Phone: 212-945-8360) at One Sotheby's International Realty for full support and perfect service.
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

King tides flood streets in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood. 7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides. Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads. King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
sflcn.com

Florida's Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Headline Performers Revealed

MIRAMAR – It has been the most asked question in the last few months, "Who is appearing at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival?" Ask no more, the word is out. The producers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival have finally announced the main stage performers scheduled for their 20th-anniversary celebration on Sunday, November 13th at Miramar Regional Park, from 12 pm to 10 pm.
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Best Happy Hours With a View

Who doesn't love a good happy hour? Even better, who doesn't love a good happy hour with a view?. In Miami, there's no better way to enjoy an alfresco evening in the Magic City than with a glittering skyline or waterway as your backdrop. Below are the best bars...
MIAMI, FL
The Daily Scoop

This Sports Stadium in Key Biscayne Got Taken Over By Graffiti and Decay

The Miami Marine Stadium in Key Biscayne, Florida has been destroyed by graffiti and decay.(Creative Commons/La Shola) The Miami Marine Stadium was the first-ever custom-built stadium for viewing water sports and motorboat races. For decades the stadium thrived, even advancing to hosting events such as concerts and boxing matches. However, in 1992, the Miami Marine Stadium was declared unsafe and forced to close.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Talk Media

Fall Craft Shows Continue from Oct. 13 – 18 in Coral Springs

After a Covid-imposed hiatus, Fall Craft Shows are coming back to Coral Springs for another season. "Everyone is very excited to present these shows again. The crafters have been creating for the past two years, so there will be plenty to see," said Stephanie Kraft, Chair of St. Elizabeth's Craft Show and publicity chair of Coral Springs Craft Guild and Southern Handcraft Shows.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Record $15.5 million home sale completed on Normandy Isle

A Miami Beach waterfront home with six bedrooms recently sold for $15.5 million, a record for the Normandy Isle neighborhood. The 12,000-square-foot lot across Normandy Shores Golf Club features a media room, elevator, pool, pier dock, boat lift, 73 feet of water frontage and views of Biscayne Bay. Nelson Gonzalez...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca's Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what's coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
stateoftheu.com

The Best Option for University of Miami's Own Stadium: Sunset Place

Outside observers of the U are OBSESSED with Miami's lack of on-campus stadium. And it sure is inconvenient for students to make the 20 mile, 40 minutes without traffic, drive to Hard Rock Stadium. But would a stadium close to the main Coral Gables campus really fill the large swaths of empty seats we see on TV?
CORAL GABLES, FL

