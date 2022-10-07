ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haleyville, AL

Obituary: Susan Melinda Postell

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Susan Melinda Postell, age 68 of Haleyville, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at her residence.

Susan was born on May 15, 1954, in Atlanta, Georgia.

No services will be held at this time.

Susan is survived by her sister: Sandra Kay (Johnny) Smith; nephews: Mark Anthony (Angie) Smith, and Daniel Archer; great niece: Morgan Diane (Aaron) Kilgore; great nephews: Sean Anthony Smith, and Ryan Alcapone; special friend: Johnny Mack Smith; and a host of cousins.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Hazel Christine Postell; father: James E. Postell; sisters: Judy Ann Archer, and Pamela Karen Berrien; and brother: Tony Earl Postell.

