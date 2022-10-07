Obituary: James Franklin Reid

A memorial service for James Franklin Reid of Hayden will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23rd at Hanceville Funeral Home Chapel. Reverend Bruce Dial will be officiating. A public gathering will be held at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.

Mr. Reid was born on April 4, 1941, in Hayden, Alabama to the late James Monroe and Emma (Statton) Reid. He died at the age of 81 at his residence on Oct. 4, 2022, in Hayden.

Survivors include his children: Imagene (Mark) Holderfield, Tammy (Elmer) Moyer and Kim (Jimmy) Barbee; grandchildren: Nichole (Josh) Best, Brooke Holderfield, Danielle Moyer, Courtney Moyer, Megan (Kelby) Murphree, Erica (Joseph Leak) Evans and Sadie Evans; great grandchildren: Marlee Holderfield, Levi Best, Oakley Leak and Baby Murphree; and a host on nieces, nephews, and grandchildren by heart.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Reid was preceded in death by his wife: Louise Reid; brothers: Edsal Reid and Elzie Reid; and one sister: Imagene Black.