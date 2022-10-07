Obituary: Keith Lamar Twilley

Funeral service for Keith Lamar Twilley, 65, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in New Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dr. Ralph Andrews officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Twilley passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1957, to Herbert & Hazel Twilley. He was a truck driver. Keith loved to fish, had a huge sense of humor and was a prankster.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Twilley.

Survivors include his mother: Hazel Twilley Goodwin; son: Chase (Jenny) Twilley; daughter: Whitney Twilley; sister: Gayle (Jeff) Gober; grandchildren: Aiden & Connor Twilley, Blakelyn McCool, Nolan Wyatt; niece: Jaime Gober (Aaron Seibert); nephew: Heath (Jenna) Gober; great-niece: Olivia Seibert; great-nephew: Patek Kriner; family and friends.