Cullman, AL

Obituary: Keith Lamar Twilley

By Cullman Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Funeral service for Keith Lamar Twilley, 65, of Cullman will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in New Mt. Zion Cemetery, Dr. Ralph Andrews officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Twilley passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5th, 2022, at Cullman Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1957, to Herbert & Hazel Twilley.  He was a truck driver.  Keith loved to fish, had a huge sense of humor and was a prankster.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Twilley.

Survivors include his mother: Hazel Twilley Goodwin; son: Chase (Jenny) Twilley; daughter: Whitney Twilley; sister: Gayle (Jeff) Gober; grandchildren: Aiden & Connor Twilley, Blakelyn McCool, Nolan Wyatt; niece: Jaime Gober (Aaron Seibert); nephew: Heath (Jenna) Gober; great-niece: Olivia Seibert; great-nephew: Patek Kriner; family and friends.

The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin

Heath Tucker Herbert Sandlin age 36 of Vinemont died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.He is survived by his wife: Candace McArthur; daughter: Karry Sandlin; son: Sawyer McArthur; mother: Rejeana Bonnette (Trent); father: Gregory Sandlin (Pam); sisters: Mallorie Hawthorne (Mike), Samantha Wilson (Billy), and Taylor Bonnette; brothers: Jacques Bonnette, Devin Bonnette (Aubrey), and Matt Sawtelle (Julie); grandfather: Adam Hunter (Patricia); and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, from 1 p.m. until the celebration of Heath’s life that will begin at 3 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Nicholas Scott Phillips

Nicholas “Nick” Scott Phillips, age 53, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Nick was born May 27, 1969, in Covington, Kentucky to Janet A. and Thelbert D. Phillips. Nick is survived by his sister: Nina M. Simpson (Shawn) Moyer; and his brother: Dwight E. Phillips; his nephew: Anthony J. (Yeisel) Simpson; his nephew: Travis Prescott Simpson; his great nephew: Michael A. Simpson; and his niece: Delana S. Moyer. Nick was preceded in death by his mother: Janet A. Phillips; his father: Thelbert D. Phillips; and his brother: Adam T. Phillips. Nick loved life and enjoyed living. He always wanted...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Billy Ray Chappell

Billy Ray Chappell, age 77 of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 28, 1945, in Cullman Alabama to Marvin Otto Chappell and Opal Maude Rucks Chappell. Billy worked for Bell South until his retirement. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1966 until 1968. He was a man that would be there to help anytime he was called. Billy loved his family, his corvettes and bowling. Billy is preceded in death by his parents: Otto and Opal Chappell. He is survived by his sister: Mary Chappell (Eddie) Seibert; nephew: John Seibert; niece: Christy (Freddy) Sumner; great niece: Hannah Sumner (John King); his fur baby and loving dog: “Lady”; along with and extended family of Bowlers. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Cemetery with Reverend Bobby Standridge officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be John Seibert, Freddy Sumner, John King, Darrel Clecker, Lance Moore and Scott Wright. Hanceville Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chappell Family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mildred Beatrice Reid

Mildred Beatrice Reid age 96 of Vinemont died Oct. 7, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Judson Reid; sons: Robert Judson Reid and Thomas Jeffery Reid; sisters: Hilda Bartlett, Willodean White; brothers: Guy Green, Othal Miller, Melvin Miller, G.T. Miller, Bob Miller, and Fred Miller. Mrs. Reid is survived by her sister: Frances Kilgo; brother: Frank Miller; daughters-in-law: Vicki Pierce and Anita Reid; 4 grandchildren: Robert Matthew Reid, Mundi McCormick, Christi Hunter and Erin Wynn and 2 great grandchildren: Tyler McCormick and Chloe Wynn. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, from 12 noon until the celebration of Mrs. Reid’s life which will begin at 1 p.m. in Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Sandra Joyce Witcher

Funeral Service for Sandra Joyce Witcher, age 79, of Cullman, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Grace Chapel with Trae Norrell and Dr. Edwin Hayes officiating; interment in Berlin Cemetery at Mt. Carmel. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Grace Chapel. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Witcher passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born Oct. 29, 1942, in Cullman, AL, to U.V. “Red” Haynes and Merle Haynes. She and Doug, her husband of 60 years, were a...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Raymond Wray Maddux

Raymond Wray Maddux, age 85, of Cullman, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Cullman Health Care Center. He was born Dec. 30, 1936, in Cullman, AL, to William Carlton and Mary Eva Maddux. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 55 years: Mamie Louise Maddux. Survivors include his son: Greg Maddux; brother: Bill Maddux; and sisters-in-law: Linda (Harold) Daniels, Sarah Arnold, Sandy Johns, and Judy Bailey.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Vanita Mae Foster

Vanita Mae Foster, 62, of Cullman passed away Friday, Oct. 7th, 2022, at her residence. No services are planned at this time. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Foster family. Vanita was born Dec. 3, 1959, to Raymond Lee & Louise Myrtle Huffman Gibbs. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a niece: Hope Bleeker. Survivors include her son: Steven Foster; daughters: Christina (Ronnie) Key, Priscilla (Jason) Brown, Janice Taylor; brothers: Billy (Chris) Gibbs, James Cox; sisters: Shirley Lane, Trena Shoemake, Tina Bleeker, Janice (Rodney) Rose; grandchildren: Destiny Hunt, Brianna Waldrop, Steven Waldrop, Tyler Brown, Brandon Brown, Remi May Foster, Deke Wright, Cameron Wright, Brady Taylor, Lexi Taylor, Bella Hobdood; great-grandchildren: Houston Leverell, Addie Wright; family and friends.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Terry Joe Tucker

Terry Joe Tucker, age 68, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Terry was born Feb. 18, 1954, in Cullman, Alabama to J.T. and Imogene Barnett Tucker. He is preceded in death by his father. A visitation for Terry will be held Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. A funeral service will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Samuel Tucker officiating. An interment will occur Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery, 5400 Al Hwy. 278 West, Cullman, AL 35057. Survivors are son: Golden (Barbi) Tucker; mother: Imogene Barnett Tucker; grandchild: Matthew Tucker; brother: Jerry Tucker; nephew: Blake Tucker; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Carolyn Faye Harbison

Carolyn Faye Wadsworth Harbison, of Arley, peacefully entered into rest at her home, with her family by her side on Sept. 30, 2022. She was born March 12, 1935 and is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, former Mayor of Arley: Albert Brent Harbison; her son, former Mayor of Arley: Allan Brent Harbison; her siblings: Maitland Newsome, Louise McCormic, Dothene Aaron, Dorthen Wadsworth, Sherman Wadsworth, Inez Wadsworth, and her parents, J.E. and Dessa Wadsworth, all of Arley. She is survived by her son: Philip Harbison; daughter: Michelle Harbison Netherton (Bruce); daughter-in-law: Ann Harbison; brother: Ray Wadsworth; four...
ARLEY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Donald Ray Lewis Sr.

Donald Ray Lewis, Sr. 75, of Cullman passed away on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 22, 1947, in Cullman, Alabama. He is survived by his daughter: Donna Yancey; grandchildren: Zachary (Priscilla) Lewis, Patience (Steven) Smith, Shannon (Harold) Dingler, Kayla Gunter and Emily (Jessi Lambert) Yancey and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father: Rayford Alvin Lewis; mother: Ethel Marie Helton Jones; son: Donald Ray Lewis, Jr. and his sister: Charlotte Horton. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home Chapel; burial will follow in Oak Level Cemetery.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins

A graveside service for Mary Beth Pichelmayer-Perkins of Harvest (formerly of Hanceville) will be 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7th at Hopewell Cemetery in Hanceville. Reverend Randy Evers will be officiating. Visitation for the public will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Hanceville Funeral Home on Friday prior to the service. Mrs. Perkins was born on June 24, 1950, to the late Billy Drew and Mary Eleanor (Putman) Pichelmayer in Birmingham, Alabama. She died at the age of 72 on Oct. 3, 2022, in Harvest, Alabama. Survivors include her children: Jay (Denise) Hawkins, Todd Key and Erik (Danielle) Perkins; grandchildren: Jala Vinzant, Mat Hawkins, Ailiyah Key, Amelia Perkins and Scarlett Perkins; great grandchildren: Kytes Ledbetter, Leighton Vinzant and Parker Vinzant; and sister: Christy Young.
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Larry Leroy Ragsdale

Larry Leroy Ragsdale of Cullman passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Cullman Regional Medical Center of heart failure following a long period of illness and pain.  He was born the second of three sons to Melda Ponder Ragsdale and Carlton Cornell Ragsdale on March 21, 1941, in Cullman, Alabama.  He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Ronnie Ragsdale. He attended East Elementary School and Cullman High School where he played varsity football for one year, receiving a busted nose from his old pal Eddie Peinhardt (quite by accident!).  His lifelong high school friends have remained...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Linda Sue Ayers

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Linda Sue Ayers, 72, of Blountsville, Alabama. Cullman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ayers family. Mrs. Ayers passed away Sept. 29th, 2022, at her residence.  She was born Feb. 5, 1950, to Henry Edward & Mildred Ruth Lovell Nichols. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother: Jim Nichols. Survivors include her son: Joe (Linda) Ousley; daughter: Josette Ousley (Quentin Smith); brother: Tom Nichols; grandchildren: Jon Whisenant, Cameron (Alex) Ousley; seven great-grandchildren; adopted daughter: Hope Acreman; family and friends.
BLOUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: James Albert Abbott

James Albert Abbott, 84 of Jasper, entered into rest on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Walker Baptist Hospital. James was born on Aug. 29, 1938, in Lynn, Alabama.   Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 2 – 3 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home in Double Springs, where services will be at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Walker Memory Gardens in Jasper. Brother Steve Kimbrough will officiate. James is survived by his daughter: Kay (Dale) Halbrook; sons: Harold (Tonya) Abbott, Wayne (Paula) Abbott, Bobby (Bridgett) Abbott, and Kevin (Maria) Abbott; sisters: Odean (O’Neal) Taylor, Reba (Jerry) Maddox, and Betty Wade; brother: Junior (Melissa) Abbott; grandchildren: Joshua (Autumn) Lane, Greg Abbott, Scott Abbott, Brianna (Aubrey Jones) Abbott, Ashley (Aaron) Hulsey, Allen Abbott, Amy (Travis) Fisher, Noah Abbott, Brittany (Joshua) Freeman, Nicholas Abbott, Aron West and Brandon West; 9 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife: Joy Christine Jackson Abbott; his parents: Orbin and Trannie Alexander Abbott; and his sister: Willodean Abbott.
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Hugh Earl Burks

Funeral service for Hugh Earl Burks, 76, of Vinemont will be at 12 noon, Tuesday, Oct. 4th, 2022, at Cullman Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Burning Tree Cemetery and Pastor Phillip Ashley officiating.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 12 noon. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Burks passed away Friday, Sept. 30th, 2022, at his residence.  He was born March 30, 1946, to Earlie Hue & Effie Mae Sloan Burks.  He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Wanda Holcombe, Ann Bennett Graves; brother: Harold Allen Burks; daughter-in-law: Jennifer Duran Burks. Survivors include his wife of 51 years: Jackie Spradlin Burks; sons: Kevin Hugh Burks, Jason Lee (Michael Montgomery) Burks; brother: A.G. (Faye) Burks; sisters: Alice (Jerry) White, Imogene McClendon; grandchildren: Connor Hugh Burks, Hannah Laine Burks, Magdalen Claire Burks, Nora Olivia Burks, Emerson Rose Burks; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
VINEMONT, AL
Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

St. Bernard holds Senior Dedication Mass

CULLMAN, Ala. – St. Bernard seniors, the Class of 2023, were honored Sept. 29 with a special Senior Dedication Mass recognizing them as leaders of the student body of St. Bernard Prep.   Giving the homily at the celebration, Abbot Marcus Voss explained that all were gathered to celebrate for three main reasons:  First, The Feast Day of the Great Archangels: St. Michael –the chief of all the angels, the army of God; St. Gabriel –the great messenger and patron saint of telecommunication workers, radio broadcasters and postal workers; and St. Raphael – the healer, and patron saint of travelers, the blind,...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Think you can identify the ‘killer?’

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County (FPLCC) will host Midnight at the Masquerade, a murder mystery dinner event at the Browne Stone Centre at Stone Bridge Farms on Friday, Oct. 21, from 6-10 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 and dinner and the show start at 6:30. As a part of the theme and to tie into the library’s mission of promoting reading, local mystery authors will have tables set up at the event during appetizer time from 5:30-6:30 to talk with guests about their books. FPLCC President Tanya Allcorn said the group hired The Murder...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber welcomes 2022-23 Leadership Cullman County class

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Programs Administrator Paige Clabo, along with the Leadership Committee, welcomed participants in Leadership Cullman County 2022-23 last week to the session’s kick-off event at Stone Bridge Farms. Joining the team was Dr. Bruce Pieper with Emerge2Lead.  This year’s class of approximately 30 hand-picked participants represents a variety of community organizations including America’s First Federal Credit Union, Cullman Power Board, Daystar Church, Cullman Savings Bank, City of Cullman, R.E. Garrison, Elk River, Cullman County Schools and more.  On Tuesday evening, individual goals were determined and team-building activities with networking opportunities were provided. During Wednesday’s leadership...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

