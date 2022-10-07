ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

State Senate District 4: Vape shop owner hopes to unseat longtime incumbent

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
 6 days ago

Two candidates are competing in the race for Oregon State Senate District 4.

State Sen. Floyd Prozanski, a Democrat, is running against Eric Pinnell, who owns vape shops in Eugene and Springfield and is running as a Libertarian. The election is on Nov. 8.

Prozanski has represented State Senate District 4 since he was appointed to the seat in 2003, but redistricting changed its shape. District 4 now includes Springfield, parts of Eugene and areas west of Creswell and north of Cottage Grove.

Below is information about the candidates, their campaign issues and plans if elected to office:

Eric Pinnell

Eric Pinnell , 41, who owns the Oregon Vape Society shops in Eugene and Springfield, is running for office for the first time.

Pinnell is running as a Libertarian but says that's mostly because he missed the deadline to register as an Independent. He calls himself a "constitutionalist" and says his experience as a business owner has made him fiscally conservative.

"I am tired, as a citizen, of these overly complicated bills that have so many things attached to them that the media doesn't explain why our representatives don't vote for them," Pinnell said. "I want to get into office and I want to push for simpler laws, single bills, holding the state government accountable to the people with transparency and truth."

As a lawmaker, Pinnell said he'd push for bringing Oregon's national forests back under state control. He believes the federal government has mismanaged the forests and under state control they could be cleaned up to reduce wildfires.

Pinnell wants to modify the corporate activity tax so it's less impactful to small businesses. The CAT applies to business activity over $1 million, which Pinnell said keeps some businesses, like his own, from growing so they can avoid the tax.

Pinnell said he believes the state legislature would benefit from fresh voices.

"This is an opportunity to remove an incumbent, remove somebody who is part of the political landscape and change the political landscape to be in our favor rather just kowtows to the majority," Pinnell said.

Floyd Prozanski

Prozanski , 67, was elected to the Oregon House of Representatives in 1994 and served there until 2000, then again in 2003. He was appointed to the Oregon Senate in 2003 after the resignation of State Sen. Tony Corcoran.

He will appear on the ballot as both the Democrat and Republican in the District 4 race.

Prozanski is a Democrat, but when no one ran as a Republican candidate for District 4 during this year's primary, he reached out to some Republican residents in Springfield and Eugene and was then nominated as a write-in campaign.

"What I've learned through my time serving in the legislature is being a facilitator and bringing people together," Prozanski said. "I want to continue the work I've been doing."

Prozanski also works as a municipal prosecutor on contract with the cities of Florence, Eugene and Springfield. He is the chair of the state senate judiciary committee, and he said the most important concern he is working toward in the legislature is correcting the current dearth of public defenders available to indigent criminal defendants statewide.

"I am appalled that we find ourselves as a state not able to provide the constitutional measures of representation that each of these individuals have the right to and we have the obligation to meet," Prozanski said. "The first part is doing the triage of getting financial means and enough people experienced in criminal defense to come in and handle cases."

Prozanski said the next step is getting Oregon Office of Public Defense Services moved under the state's executive branch, where he believes there will be better oversight and more funding so as to provide defendants with attorneys.

Prozanski said the Legislature needs provide communities with funding to offer more long-term housing and services, such as for addiction management and job skills. He said land use laws should be re-examined to further those goals.

One of his biggest concerns is making sure Oregon students can be in physical classrooms safely, having lost out on that during the pandemic and, because of it, missed important socialization skills and educational milestones.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: State Senate District 4: Vape shop owner hopes to unseat longtime incumbent

