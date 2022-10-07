ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There's a movie being filmed in Knoxville, and you can get paid to be in it

By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago
If you ever wanted to be in the movies, here’s your chance.

Adults of all ages and types are needed as extras, and there is a $125 flat rate per day. Twelve to 20 extras are needed each day. Shooting days have been less than eight hours, but extras should be prepared to spend up to 12 hours on set.

“A lot of it is like restaurant patrons or hospital staff and patients,” Candice Lively, the film's background coordinator, told Knox News. “And nondescript background (extras) would be like people walking around doing (casual actions) in a public setting.”

The production is especially seeking a number of people to portray hospital staff and patients for scenes being filmed in Harriman on Oct. 19-22. Then college-aged students will be needed Oct. 28 and 29.

Those who have availability for multiple days are encouraged to submit an application. Anyone interested in being an extra put their name in the mix by emailing their availability to lively.casting@gmail.com.

Submissions should also include name, location, height and two current photos. One photo should be shoulders up, clearly showing what you look like, and the other should be a full body shot.

A negative COVID-19 is required before filming.

The production has already been spotting filming downtown at Merchants of Beer on Central Street and at the Historic Westwood House.

"Grounded" is written and directed by Bob Brown, who is known for working on the films "Bonneville" with Jessica Lange and Kathy Bates and "Escanaba in da Moonlight" with Jeff Daniels, among others.

It's a “story of a man and his quest for purpose after losing the first two loves in his life.”

