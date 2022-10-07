ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Tiny blue catfish, able to grow near 100 pounds, were reintroduced to the Ohio River in PA

By Brian Whipkey
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfMpu_0iPMkwkQ00

PITTSBURGH ― Imagine hooking into a fish that weighs as much as 100 pounds.

Imagine doing it in a Pennsylvania river.

You might be able to have that experience in a few years around Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has reintroduced blue catfish, a native species of the three rivers. Blues are the largest catfish species in North America, and once these fish mature they will be the largest game fish in Pennsylvania, often outweighing striped bass, carp, muskie and flathead catfish.

The Fish and Boat Commission on Wednesday released 13,000 fingerlings into the Ohio River between Point State Park in downtown Pittsburgh and the Kilbuck Township Fish & Boat Ramp at Sewickley.

“It feels pretty good. These fish have been gone over 125 years and it’s going to be a good thing for the anglers in this area," said Mike Depew, fisheries biologist. "It’s great to restore a native species to the Three Rivers system."

Depew has been at work on the reintroduction plan for two years.

Blue catfish historically were found throughout the Ohio and Monongahela rivers in Pennsylvania as well as in the lower portions of the Allegheny River. However, industrial water pollution and habitat changes led to their demise in Pennsylvania in the early 1900s.

Visit a hatchery:Discover walleye, perch, musky, trout and more at Linesville State Fish Hatchery

This area is the only portion of the state where these fish were believed to be a native species. No other parts of the commonwealth are expected to be stocked.

Depew credits a culmination of events over the years for improving the water quality in the three rivers to the point the Ohio should be able to allow the fish to grow and reproduce.

“Cleaning up a variety of discharges from a lot of industrial plants, mine drainage remediation has been a big one, cleaning up sewage discharges; all of those things over the last 50 or so years have really benefited and allowed the water quality to improve to the point where now we have over 100 species,” he said.

A preview of this fall's run:Steelhead fishing will draw big crowds to Pennsylvania's Lake Erie tributaries this fall

Trophy fishing in Pennsylvania

Gary Smith, Fish and Boat Commission Area 8 fisheries manager, said, “What is really neat about this reintroduction is of course they are native to the three rivers, but also they are a game fish. It’s important as we have avid catfish anglers in the area.”

Anglers normally catch channel and flathead catfish. Blue catfish in their future has them excited.

“I think this is a phenomenal day in the history of the three rivers. These fish haven’t been here in over 100 years. The opportunity these fish are going to provide is unbelievable,” said Ken Nulph, 47, of Brackenridge, Allegheny County.

Nulph said he and his fishing partners normally catch 5-pound to 10-pound catfish.

“It’s surreal to be a part of this,” he said while helping to stock the fingerlings around Point State Park.

Real trohies:Several record breakers top list of the 2021 PA Angler Awards Program

Joe Granata, 39, of Monaca, Beaver County, also fishes for catfish on the three rivers. “When we heard that blue cats were getting stocked back in Pennsylvania waters, we were pumped, to say the least. It’s a long time coming. It’s awesome to see this day finally come. They are such a fun sport fish to chase. It’s a 12-month-a-year fish. We can chase these fish in the winter."

He said catfishing is becoming more popular nationwide and these fish will attract anglers and fishing tournaments to the Steel City. “We have the potential to have a trophy body of water once these fish grow up and adapt to our waterway," he said.

Nulph and Granata enjoy catching catfish because of their size and strength. Playing a 50-pound or heavier fish has them looking ahead. "Just the thought of that, having a potential triple-digit fish swimming around here that we can target, is pretty cool," Granata said.

Brian Guenin, waterways conservation officer for eastern Allegheny County, stocked some of the first blue catfish in the Ohio. "There have been talks about this for a long time and it’s finally come to fruition," he said. "It’s going to be exciting when you hear that guy pull in a three-foot catfish in a few years.”

Back to life:Survey nets fish that are reproducing in once-polluted Stonycreek River

Raising a new species in Tionesta

Walt Stover, manager for the Tionesta State Fish Hatchery, has been tasked with raising 40,000 fingerling blue catfish for this fall’s stockings and 10,000 yearlings that will be about 8 inches to be released in summer 2023.

He said in June they received eggs from a hatchery in Ohio and raised them to 3 inches to 5 inches long for this week’s release. “It means a lot to the whole staff. The guys have really adapted and have been very innovative in raising the blue catfish. The staff at Tionesta stepped up and made it happen,” he said about growing a reintroduced species from eggs.

They discovered the eggs need more water and rolling action than other species the hatchery raises such as steelhead. The fish are growing and are hungry. “They’ll eat all day, every day. They are amazing at how much they’ll eat,” he said. The hatchery feeds them small pellets.

Smith said the population will be monitored to determine their growth rates in the river and the time it takes for them to become trophy size. As a native species, he said, they should be able to coexist with other fish.

Making trout:Pennsylvania hatcheries are growing trout for 2024 in preparation of fall fishing

Some blue catfish are already floating through the Ohio River in Pennsylvania

Smith said his agency received angler reports starting in 2019 of blue catfish coming into the Ohio River in Pennsylvania from West Virginia. He said West Virginia started stocking blue fingerlings in the Ohio River in 2013 and it’s believed some swam into Pennsylvania waters.

“The fact that anglers are catching some of those fish tells us they are able to survive," Smith said.

If you happen to catch a blue catfish, current regulations call for them to be released.

“It was because of man that they’re not here anymore,” Smith said. “It’s a goal of ours to restore something that we lost because of pollution.”

Trophy catch:Under fireworks-filled sky on Lake Erie, Pennsylvania kayaker reels in a giant catfish

Brian Whipkey is the outdoors columnist for USA TODAY Network sites in Pennsylvania. Contact him at bwhipkey@gannett.com and sign up for our weekly Go Outdoors PA newsletter email on your website's homepage under your login name. Follow him on social media @whipkeyoutdoors.

Comments / 3

Related
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: Redbank Valley Trail

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The Redbank Valley Trail is a 51-mile non-motorized, four-season trail that was recognized by DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) as Pennsylvania’s first ever Trail of the Year for its scenic beauty, easy connections to other trails, and volunteer support. Forty-two miles...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Tionesta, PA
City
Brackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Monongahela, PA
State
West Virginia State
CBS Pittsburgh

State leaders calling on residents to join Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - State leaders are calling on people to join in on the Pick Up Pennsylvania fall campaign.This means cleaning up streams, rivers, and lakes in their communities.PennDOT spends nearly $14 million per year cleaning up litter along the state's roadways, money the agency said should be used to improve transportation.During last year's campaign, nearly 14,000 volunteers removed more than 700,000 pounds of trash.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Fish and Boat Commission stocking rivers with aquatic alpha predator

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This morning the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is going to resume stocking the Ohio River with blue catfish. It's the first time in more than 100 years the aquatic alpha predator is swimming in waters off of Pittsburgh. Yesterday, the commission planted 13,000 blue catfish off the point in Pittsburgh and 13 miles down the river in Kilbuck. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, there will be another stocking happening in Leetsdale and Monaca. The commission's goal is to establish a self-sustaining, naturally reproducing population of blue catfish in Ohio, Monongahela, and lower Allegheny rivers. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Pennsylvania needs to test schools for radon

Radon could be almost anywhere. You can’t see it like smoke. It is colorless and transparent. You can’t smell it like a gas leak. It gives off no telltale scent. You can’t feel it in the air like the moisture of a foggy day. It is as stealthy as it is dangerous.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania turnpike with scheduled closure

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement. The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near...
ALLENTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
PhillyBite

Best Ice Cream Parlors in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - A few places in Pennsylvania are the best for ice cream. There is The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia, while you can find Millie's Homemade Ice Cream in Pittsburgh. You should also check out the Penn State Berkey Creamery in University Park. The Franklin Fountain in Philadelphia. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YourErie

Do earthquakes happen in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — When people think of earthquakes, they usually think of the west coast getting impacted by a major quake, or even the 1974 hit movie Earthquake. But, did you know they occur on the east coast? More specifically, Pennsylvania? The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natura Resources says that earthquakes happen due […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Don’t follow the yellow brick road on Nov. 8 | PennLive letters

We know Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” as a children’s book, but many consider it a parable about good vs. evil. In it the heroine, Dorothy, is manipulated by an elusive faker. Likewise, today’s Republican Party is manipulated by a far more dangerous real-life fraudster. And he’s hand-picked political candidates (Munchkins?) loyal only to him. One of them, ironically named Oz.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Ohio River#Flathead Catfish#Fish Stocking
Lancaster Farming

A ‘Charming’ History of Pennsylvania German Immigration

This week 285 years ago, a ship called the Charming Nancy docked in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, carrying a group of passengers mostly from Germany, including some of the first Amish immigrants. Among the passengers on that ship were Ulrich and Maria Speicher, my sixth-great-grandparents. After arriving in Philadelphia, the Speichers settled...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
WKBN

Pennsylvania Senate Race: GOP shows signs of coming home for Oz as Fetterman lead shrinks

It took a while, but Republicans are finally coming home for Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, putting him squarely in striking distance of Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the state’s Senate contest.   Over the last month, national and Pennsylvania Republicans alike have grown increasingly bullish over Oz’s chances as attacks on Fetterman’s campaign strategy amid his stroke […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy