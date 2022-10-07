ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Mental health therapists take 'Journey' to new downtown Erie office

By David Bruce, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

William Koehler admitted his mental health office's name doesn't roll off the tongue but said there is a reason why it's called Journey to a Trauma Informed Life.

Koehler, the practice's owner, and the other 11 therapists in the downtown Erie office provide trauma-informed care, which assumes that a person is likely to have a history of trauma. The therapists acknowledge that history and the role it plays in the patient's life, sometimes by asking what has happened to them instead of what is wrong with them.

"Trauma-informed care recognizes that people don't come to you with a clean slate," Koehler said. "They have all sorts of ideas of what has happened and the journey comes out of that."

Koehler's own journey took him from a career as a civil engineer to one as a licensed social worker and therapist. He earned a master's degree in social work at the former Edinboro University of Pennsylvania and later a doctorate at Case Western Reserve.

He is a professor of social work at PennWest Edinboro in addition to seeing patients.

"I missed the hands-on part of the job when I started teaching at Edinboro," Koehler said. "I started by renting office space one evening a week, and it turned into two evenings, then three evenings a week."

More: COVID-19 pandemic wanes, but challenges remain for mental health patients and providers in Erie County

Eventually Koehler and two other therapists created the current business in July 2019, seeing patients at an office on West Eighth Street in Millcreek Township.

They also saw patients at their satellite offices at two Erie health clinics: PA Thrive Partnership , 1001 State St., and Central Outreach Wellness Center , 3104 State St.

"It's just so convenient to have a client go to the center for whatever medical need they have and then walk down the hall and see one of us," Koehler said. "We will continue to see clients at those offices."

Specializing in LGBTQ, Black, immigrant patient care

Journey to a Trauma Informed Life is open to all patients and specializes in treating members of the LGBTQ, Black and immigrant communities. Many of its therapists also belong to one or more of those communities.

"Not only do our clients have easier access to counseling services through our partnership with Journey to a Trauma Informed Life but the services are tailored specifically to the needs of the LGBTQ community," said Brenda Shank, a coordinator with PA Thrive. "This service has not only benefited our clients in the Erie area but in our rural communities as well."

Koehler bought out the other two owners in 2021 and later relocated to 201 W. 11th St.

More: Erie County rises in latest County Health Rankings due to decrease in premature deaths

"We were running out of space at West Eighth Street, and this location in downtown Erie reduces transportation barriers and gets us involved in activities that happen downtown," Koehler said. "We started seeing more clients during the COVID pandemic, first people in the health-care setting who were burnt out and anxious. Later on, people who were home alone, isolated, and feeling depressed."

The building, which used to house Berman Bedding's headquarters, has enough room for all 12 therapists and extra space for yoga classes, art therapy and Reiki (energy) healing.

Talk therapy, other techniques used

Besides traditional talk therapy, the practice also uses eye movement desensitization reprocessing. The relatively new technique involves having the patient move their eyes in a specific way while processing traumatic memories.

It was initially used for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health .

"It involves identifying particular points in your past and what do they trigger for you," Koehler said. "The eye movements have been shown to help people process things more quickly."

Koehler has also created a nonprofit organization, Journey: Healing Together. Its goal is to increase connections among Erie's diverse community groups.

"We want to provide a forum where people can meet and help transform their community, their neighborhood," Koehler said.

Contact David Bruce at dbruce@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNBruce .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Mental health therapists take 'Journey' to new downtown Erie office

