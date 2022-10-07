ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Meadville man charged in Capitol riots claimed 2nd Amendment rights were violated. He lost

By Ed Palattella, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago

As soon as he appeared in U.S. District Court in Erie on Sept. 30, newly charged with tripping a police officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Mikhail E. Slye claimed his constitutional rights were being violated.

Slye, of Meadville, immediately objected to a federal magistrate judge's order that barred him from possessing a gun while he is out on an unsecured bond of $10,000.

Slye's lawyer, an assistant federal public defender, argued in an oral motion that the prohibition violated Slye's Second Amendment rights.

Slye has lost his argument.

He fell well short in a ruling that homed in on his case and found that the Constitution failed to support his interpretation of the right to bear arms.

The decision, issued Thursday in U.S. District Court in Erie, demonstrated how arguments about the Constitution are playing out in the cases of defendants accused of storming the Capitol over claims about their rights and those of President Donald Trump as he denied his electoral defeat.

In Slye's case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo said in his written decision, "the dispositive question" was whether the prohibition against Slye possessing a gun while free on bond "is consistent with the Nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation."

"The Court believes it is," Lanzillo said.

"The historical fact remains that pretrial detention and its attendant restrictions on constitutional rights have existed since the early days of the Republic," he also said.

Slye dubbed 'JackTheTripper' on website

Slye, 32, is charged with using a bike rack to intentionally trip a U.S. Capitol Police officer during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He is accused of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, and interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, both felonies. He also is charged with six misdemeanors.

An FBI agent arrested Slye in Meadville on Sept. 30. Later that day he had an initial appearance, via video, before Lanzillo, who is seated at the federal courthouse in Erie. Lanzillo made sure Slye understood the charges, and Lanzillo set bond at $10,000, unsecured, as Slye awaits prosecution in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Slye had his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Erie because he was arrested in Crawford County, which falls under the Erie federal court's jurisdiction.

The evidence against Slye includes surveillance video and videos posted on the internet, according to the criminal complaint, unsealed following his arrest. The FBI in the complaint cited a website called seditionhunters.org , which posts videos and photographs of the riots to to provide information on suspects. Seditionhunters.org dubbed an unknown subject "JackTheTripper" — the person the FBI ultimately identified as Slye, according to the complaint.

The charges against Slye include no allegations that he violated firearms regulations at the Capitol. In a video interview taken of him and several other people outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — a video that the FBI in the criminal complaint also cited as evidence that he was at the riots — Slye makes no mention of the Second Amendment.

Twenty-six minutes into the video , Slye says he is at the Capitol "because I am sick of looking at it through a screen. You don't know what the truth is unless you see it in 3D."

Firearms an issue, though release is not

Slye is one of the more than 870 people charged in the riots, including more than 70 from Pennsylvania.

Slye is one of four defendants charged in the Capitol riots to have their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Erie because they were arrested in northwestern Pennsylvania. Another defendant is from Venango, in northern Crawford County, and the two others are from Kane , in McKean County.

At Slye's initial appearance in federal court — similar to an arraignment — he did not need to make an argument that he should stay out of prison on bond while awaiting prosecution. According to court records, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold did not request that Slye be detained, as long as his bond conditions were similar to those that Lanzillo set for other defendants in the Capitol riots who had their initial appearances in U.S. District Court in Erie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MNOKO_0iPMkt6F00

Those conditions included the prohibition of possessing firearms while out on bond, Lanzillo said in his opinion in Slye's case. He said federal pretrial services maintains that the firearm prohibition "is necessary to protect the safety of its officers who are responsible for supervising defendants on pretrial release," including officers who are "required to enter the homes and workplaces" of those defendants.

Slye fails in citing U.S. Supreme Court decision

In arguing against the firearm prohibition, Slye's lawyer, Assistant Federal Public Defender Aaron Sontz, cited a new U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned a New York firearms law. The law required a person to demonstrate "proper cause" or "special need" to get a license to carry a gun.

In a 6-3 ruling in the case, called New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn., Inc. v. Bruen , the Supreme Court on June 23 struck down the law as an unconstitutional restriction on the Second Amendment.

High court decision: Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits

In looking at Slye's case in the context of the Bruen decision, "historical reflection leads to a different outcome," Lanzillo said in his six-page ruling. He said Slye's case involves a defendant on pretrial release. Releasing defendants on bond, with restrictions, has been an element of the criminal justice system in the United States since the federal Judiciary Act of 1789 established the right to bail in many cases, according to Lanzillo's opinion.

"The fact remains that history recognized detention as a restriction that could be imposed upon a person who was accused, but not convicted of a crime," Lanzillo said.

If the courts are allowed to detain a person without bond, thus temporarily depriving a defendant of a wide range of constitutional rights, Lanzillo said, "it would be illogical to conclude" that the courts lack "the authority to impose far less severe restrictions, such as ordering his release on bond with firearms restrictions."

Lanzillo also said, "Although regulations concerning pretrial release or detention have varied significantly during the 233 years since the Judiciary Act of 1789, all have, in one form or another, authorized restrictions on the right of a criminal defendant to possess firearms."

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNpalattella .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Meadville man charged in Capitol riots claimed 2nd Amendment rights were violated. He lost

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Federal judge rules gun ban for felons is unconstitutional

A U.S. law banning those under felony indictments from buying guns is unconstitutional, a federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday. U.S. District Judge David Counts, whom then-President Donald Trump appointed to the federal bench, dismissed a federal indictment against Jose Gomez Quiroz that had charged him under the federal ban.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms

Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Meadville, PA
Government
Meadville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Meadville, PA
City
Venango, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Construction Boss’ Daughter Posed as Black Woman to Get Millions in Army Contracts, Feds Say

A Milwaukee-area construction contractor providing services to the U.S. Army and other government entities is being investigated for having his “blond, blue-eyed daughter” pose as a Black woman to try and get contracts set aside for “socially and economically disadvantaged individuals,” alleges a search warrant application unsealed Tuesday and reviewed by The Daily Beast. Platt Construction was not eligible for the jobs, and bids from owner Richard Platt’s daughter Nicole, who the feds say has a background in dance and theater, not construction, were rejected several times for various technical reasons. But the Platts eventually got some $7 million in Army contracts after they allegedly set up a shell company in a local barbershop, claiming a special carveout for businesses in “historically underutilized” areas. In March, federal prosecutors asked for the case filings to be kept sealed for a six-month period, which would “allow the government to complete its investigation, at which time the government anticipates that appropriate criminal charges can be brought against the targets of this investigation.” No charges were listed on the federal docket as of Tuesday afternoon, and the pair do not have legal representation listed in court records.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Amendment#Second Amendment#Fbi#Guns#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Protest#District Court
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman failed to disclose EIGHT properties near Pittsburgh worth $100,000, watchdog reveals, after rival Dr. Oz did same with New Jersey and Florida mansions

A watchdog group is filing a complaint asking the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate why Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman did not disclose eight real estate assets on his most recent personal financial disclosure. The total value of the properties he left off his disclosure form was $108,800. All eight of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano said women who get abortions should be charged with murder

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, is drawing attention for comments he made three years ago about potential punishment for women who get an abortion. Mastriano introduced legislation in the Pennsylvania State Senate that would've banned abortion after six weeks. His comments were part of an interview on Harrisburg radio station WITF on November 14, 2019. He said he believed doctors who performed an abortion should be referred to the courts, should his legislation go into effect. The host then asked Mastriano about women who get an abortion after six weeks. Scott LaMar: My question is, again can you give...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Beast

Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme

It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Mother-daughter duo arrested for reportedly defrauding Medicaid of $106,000 for services not provided to assisted living residents

A mother-daughter duo has been arrested in Florida for allegedly defrauding the Medicaid program of more than $106,000 by billing for psycho-social rehabilitation services they did not provide to six assisted living residents as they had reported. “I’m glad we were able to stop this Medicaid fraud scheme ripping off...
FLORIDA STATE
WAFB

Under pressure, judge revokes bond for accused drug dealer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After public scrutiny and a plea from prosecutors, District Court Judge Tarvald Smith revoked the low bond he had previously set for an accused large-scale drug dealer in Baton Rouge. The move came just hours after District Attorney Hillar Moore filed an official court motion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mail

Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was demoted and forced to take 50% pay cut after his medical marijuana card fell out at work

A Pennsylvania supermarket warehouse worker was punished by his employer with a demotion and a 50% pay cut after it was discovered that he was taking medical marijuana. Blake Longenecker was working at Weis Markets distribution center located 16 South Industrial Park Road in Milton, Pennsylvania, when he says his legal medical marijuana card fell out of his wallet.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

USPS Suspends 200 Facilities In These Places

The hurricane will cause delays in the postal service. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Now

Video allegedly shows Alabama corrections officers beating inmate

An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at a building at Elmore Correctional Facility, while a group of prison staff look at him from the ground. An officer walks across the roof and drags the inmate back from the edge. The officer then appears to punch the inmate several times once he is away from the edge.
ALABAMA STATE
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy