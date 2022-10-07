Erie County sheriff says crowded meeting, lack of security led to locked courthouse doors

Erie County Sheriff Chris Campanelli said he apologizes to the roughly 25 people who were temporarily locked outside the Erie County Courthouse Tuesday on their way to an Erie County Council meeting.

Campanelli said the decision to lock the front doors was made "out of an abundance of caution," as the council meeting already had a large audience in attendance and the two deputies on staff needed more manpower before they could let more people inside.

While the doors were later unlocked as more deputies arrived, those who had been waiting outside found themselves at a public council meeting more than 20 minutes after its 6 p.m. start time.

"I understand that people were inconvenienced. We absolutely apologize for that," Campanelli told the Erie Times-News. "But the situation dictated the (two) deputies go to the council room. And the (front) doors could not be left open."

Campanelli said his two deputies on staff "did exactly what they should have done," but added that his department will work with County Council to ensure additional deputies are available when large audiences are expected.

How did this happen?

Under normal circumstances, when council meetings don't have standing-room-only crowds, the Erie County Sheriff's Office — which provides security at the courthouse — has one deputy near the council room and the other at the front entrance of the courthouse.

Campanelli said courthouse doors are locked as the meeting begins at 6 p.m., but the deputy at the front entrance can allow late arrivals to enter.

On Tuesday, the large number of people attending the meeting was not anticipated, he said.

Most of the attendees were there to stand and speak against a proposed budget cut to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, also known as Diverse Erie.

Campanelli said his two deputies on staff contacted a supervisor, who told them to provide security at the council room until more deputies arrived.

The front doors were then locked just before 6 p.m.

"Normally that would not happen," Campanelli said, "but the situation dictated a response on the deputies' part and they couldn't leave the (front) door unmanned and unlocked."

'They certainly didn't ignore us'

The locked doors led to some confusion among those waiting outside, including Gary Horton, chief executive of the Urban Erie Community Development Corp. and president of Erie’s NAACP branch.

"I think they were a little surprised that so many other people wanted to come to the meeting," Horton said of the sheriff's deputies.

"But once they grasped the urgency of the situation, I think they sought supervisory assistance and responded well. They certainly didn't ignore us. They didn't act like our position was not a valid one. And I think the Sheriff's Office responded as quickly as possible to the concern."

During the public comment period of the council meeting, Horton praised the deputies on their handling of the situation. He later told the Erie Times-News that he didn't think the decision to lock the doors was a deliberate attempt to stop people from attending the meeting.

"I don't think there was anything suspicious on the Sheriff's Office part that I can point to," he said.

Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act requires government bodies that deliberate the public's business and cast votes to hold open and public meetings.

County Council Solicitor Tom Talarico said the Sheriff's Office responded in a timely manner to an unanticipated situation. But had the doors remained closed, he said he would have opened them himself.

"The right of the public to attend and speak at a meeting is paramount over any other rule, and the public should always have access to it," he said.

"If there is a regulation that limits the number of people in a room, then the meetings may have to be moved to another area to accommodate them."

