Fan Fest, NHL deal, streaks: What to know before Saturday's Erie Otters first home game

The Erie Otters will play their home opener Saturday when the London Knights visit Erie Insurance Arena for a 7 p.m. faceoff. The Otters secured one point in three games over their season-opening weekend.

Erie was the visitor for three other home openers in the Ontario Hockey League. The Otters dropped a 5-4 contest via shootout at Peterborough before losing 3-1 to Kingston and 4-2 to Ottawa.

The Otters were scheduled to play at Mississauga Friday night. Saturday's game against London opens a three-game homestand that will continue Oct. 14 against Flint Oct. 15 against Saginaw.

Here are nine things to keep in mind as the Otters get ready to open their home building.

Pre-game Fan Fest

The community is invited to a free Fan Fest from 3-6 p.m. Saturday on the lawn at Erie Insurance Arena that will feature country musicians Alexandra Kay, Hannah Ellis and Royale Lynn. Visitors also can enjoy face painting, caricature and balloon artists. Adult beverages and soft drinks will be available for purchase as will food-truck fare.

Bressette keeps point streak going

Forward Brett Bressette picked up where he left off a season ago and now entering Friday's game had a six-game point streak dating to April. Bressette had one goal and three assists through Erie's first three games. He closed the 2021-22 season with goals in three straight games and four points total.

Rookies McDonald, Spence make early impact

Rookie forwards Bruce McDonald and Malcolm Spence took home souvenirs in the form of game pucks during their first weekend in the OHL. McDonald had his first goal on opening night versus Peterborough, helping Erie take a 2-0 lead at the time. Spence recorded his first OHL point on the play. Against Ottawa, Spence notched his first OHL goal.

Blueliner Kyrou's starts

Defenseman Christian Kyrou got out to a hot start, totaling one goal and two assists on opening night, but went scoreless the following two games.

New winger Alfano fitting in

Newcomer Sam Alfano had his first Otters goal in the loss to Kingston. At the time, the goal pulled Erie into a 1-1 tie. The Frontenacs scored twice in the third period for the win.

Lalonde signs with NHL's Blue Jackets

Goaltender Nolan Lalonde is the latest Otter to officially join an NHL club. Lalonde this week signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 18-year-old training camp invitee was 0-0-1 in two NHL preseason appearances with a 1.99 goals-against average and .933 save percentage.

Nicholls takes over in net

With Lalonde absence for Blue Jackets' amp, Marshall Nicholls had seen all the time in goal through three games. He has a 2.95 GAA and .886 save percentage. Nicholls recorded a season-high 34 saves in the loss to Ottawa, one stop short of his career high.

Otters perfect on penalty kill

The Otters penalty-kill unit started the year in midseason form. Tested 12 times, Erie's PK did not allow a goal through the first three games. London, Windsor and Barrie also enter this weekend with perfect penalty kills.

Recent success in home openers

The Otters have won their past three home openers, including a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory last year against Saginaw. Brendan Sellan ended that game with a penalty shot in overtime.

Contact Josh Reilly at jreilly@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreilly.