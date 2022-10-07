ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville Crime Stoppers adds two cases to cold case list

By Marissa England, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers program added two homicide cases to their list during a a press conference at the Clarksville Police Precinct 1 building. The cold cases offer up to a $5,000 reward for any information that results in the arrest or indictment of the person responsible.

"When we talk about these homicides, these are people who were killed and their families and friends deserve to have some answers and have their day in court," Deanna McLaughlin, chairman of the Clarksville Crime Stoppers said during the Oct. 5 announcement.

Kieara Johnson

On Oct. 8, 2019, Clarksville Police responded to a shots fired call at the 1140 Main St. area. Police soon found a 2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue in the driveway and had been shot multiple times with Johnson inside.

Antony Richardson

On Oct. 6, 2019, law enforcement responded to a call at 706 Britton Springs Road to find Richardson lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and laceration to his head. In reports from Oct. 7, 2019, police stated that they had no clue what prompted the 911 call, but when they found Richardson, they knew he wouldn't survive his injuries.

"Oftentimes law enforcement has an idea of who the persons responsible are, but they have to have the information that will make their case in court," McLaughlin stated. "That's why it's so important that people would have a little bit of information, regardless of how important they think it is to definitely report it."

If you have information about these crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS, or go to www.p3tips.com, and leave a web tip. All tipsters remain anonymous.

Marissa England can be reached at marissaengland@theleafchronicle.com. To support her work, sign up for a digital subscription to TheLeafChronicle.com.

