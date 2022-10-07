European trip culminates in Predators season opener

Happy Friday, and welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean sports planner Em Poertner.

The puck drops on the NHL season today as the Nashville Predators take on the San Jose Sharks in Prague. The Predators went 4-1 in the preseason, including a 4-3 win over Roman Josi’s former team SC Bern in an exhibition game on Monday in Switzerland.

Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes and photographer Andrew Nelles have been with the Predators on their European trip, experiencing what it’s like for an NHL team abroad.

We’ve been able to see what it was like for Josi to return home in an experience he called “a career highlight.” The team going to Switzerland — a trip that was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19 — was a gift from the Preds to their captain.

Gentry was also able to dig into the atmosphere around Filip Forsberg’s contract negotiations. After a 42-goal, 42-assits season, Forsberg would have been highly coveted in free agency, and even Josi admits he got a little nervous.

We also got a closer look at free-agent signing, and Swiss native, Nino Niederreiter, who made a point to spend time with young fans during his time in Switzerland.

The trip so far has been filed with a lot of little moments, including fans (and Gov. Bill Haslam) arriving in Prague, Josi and Niederreiter visiting a children’s hospital and a Disney movie-like dinner in Bern.

But don’t let the excitement in Europe be a distraction from the season. After following the Predators around for a week, Gentry believes this team is better — and it’s time to find out if they actually are.

