Lead ImageDior Spring/Summer 2023© Morgan O’Donovan. The most powerful woman of the 16th century was not, as many may posit, Elizabeth I but her French counterpart, Catherine de’ Medici, wife of Henry II, a Florentine noblewoman who married into French royalty and wound up ruling the whole thing as Queen Regent, exercising political influence right up until her death in 1589. Some called her Machiavellian, others have said that she simply sought to keep her family and specifically her children in power at all costs, believing it to be the best for France. What is undoubtedly true, however, is that she chose to express her power through her fashion. And that is what attracted Maria Grazia Chiuri to her, for her Spring/Summer 2023 Dior show.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO