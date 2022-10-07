ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark GOP picks Aaron Violand for Massillon council's Ward 2 seat

By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
Aaron Violand has been tapped by the Stark County Republican Party to serve as the new Ward 2 councilman in Massillon.

Ward 2 councilman resigns: Jim Thieret steps down from Massillon council; Central Committee to appoint new rep

Violand was selected in a 2-0 vote by Ward 2 Republicans Thursday evening during a special meeting at the Stark GOP headquarters, 2729 Fulton Drive NW in Plain Township.

"I will try to do my best work and make the citizens of Ward 2 proud," Violand said moments after landing the City Council post.

During his approximately five-minute introduction speech, Violand described himself as a fiscal conservative who favors personal responsibility and less dependence on government.

He pledged to be active in Ward 2 and engage with constituents. He said he believes in a strong police presence.

"Law enforcement is a priority for people willing to come to the city and live in the city," he said.

Other issues cited by Violand as important for Massillon are neighborhood beatification and upkeep, education and creating more social opportunities for children.

Lee Brunckhart, a former GOP Massillon mayoral candidate, also expressed an interest in the Ward 2 seat. He attended Thursday's special meeting but withdrew when it was his turn to speak.

Violand, 42, is civil attorney for the Stark County Prosecutors Office . He is a 1998 graduate of Central Catholic High School who went on to intern with the Massillon Law Department. His first meeting as a Massillon councilman comes Monday night for council's work session.

Violand replaces former Ward 2 GOP Councilman Jim Thieret, who resigned in early September. Thieret was first elected in 2019 and re-elected in 2021.

In a letter to City Council members, Thieret thanked everyone for their help and support during his time serving the city. He said he needed to step down for family reasons, and because he moved to a home outside of the ward.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Stark GOP picks Aaron Violand for Massillon council's Ward 2 seat

