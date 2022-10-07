ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman Chronicle reporter Braden Shaw shares insight on Montana State, ISU's next opponent

By By Greg Woods
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Idaho State’s season keeps rolling on. The Bengals are currently mired in their most challenging stretch of the season: Last weekend, they dropped a home matchup with No. 3 Montana. Now they get to visit No. 4 Montana State, and that game is set for 2 p.m.

To know more about the Cats, we chatted with Bozeman Chronicle sports reporter Braden Shaw, who was kind enough to answer a few questions.

Game details

What: Idaho State at Montana State

Where: Bozeman, Montana

When: 2 p.m.

TV/Radio: ESPN+, KISU

Idaho State Journal: What’s the general scouting report on Montana State?

Braden Shaw: This team certainly has championship aspirations coming off the FCS title game appearance in 2021. They lost several starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s team — including four starting offensive linemen, three starting defensive linemen and All-American linebacker Troy Andersen — making that an even more difficult task.

It also doesn’t help having several key injuries. The running back room has been most notably affected, with All-American Isaiah Ifanse still recovering from offseason knee surgery and San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams out for the year with neck stiffness before he even saw the field. Freshman Jared White also suffered a season-ending leg injury against Morehead State and Lane Sumner has missed the past four games after an elbow injury suffered in practice. There’s also starting quarterback Tommy Mellott getting a concussion against Eastern Washington.

As a team, there were many questions following the 40-point road loss to Oregon State, but MSU is still 4-1 on the season. This team has tried its best to embody a “next man up” mentality on both sides of the ball, and it’s won games so far. It’s a resilient bunch — mostly out of necessity.

ISJ: How did quarterback Sean Chambers look in his first start, and could Tommy Mellott return for this game?

Through the first four games, Sean Chambers had mainly been used in Wildcat packages — especially in the red zone. That’s a key factor in him having an FCS-leading 12 rushing touchdowns, but he’s also broken off several big runs this season. That includes the 78-yard and 65-yard touchdown runs against Davis. Chambers and Tommy Mellott are key contributors to the Bobcats’ 296.4 rushing yards per game, which is first in the Big Sky and third in the FCS.

After all the quarterback turmoil from last season, Chambers was brought in to provide necessary depth and experience. He’d also started in 19 games while at Wyoming, making him the obvious choice to start against Davis with Mellott sidelined. He looked impressive, too, with over 400 yards of total offense and accounting for five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing).

As for Mellott’s return, it’s tough to say. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said in his press conference on Monday that Mellott was still in concussion protocol, but that they would monitor him throughout the week. So, it sounds more like a game-time decision with Chambers still preparing to start as of right now.

ISJ: What did you take away most from MSU’s win over UC Davis last weekend?

Shaw: For one, it was yet another example of the resilience of this team. MSU trailed 10-7 at the end of the first quarter and Davis cut the lead to one-possession twice in the second half, but the Bobcats kept rolling. That was impressive against a Davis team that is probably better than its 1-4 record might suggest.

Chambers impressed as a passer for the first time all season, and he said in the postgame press conference that the game really slowed down for him for the first time in his career. After coming back from multiple season-ending injuries at Wyoming and transferring this past offseason, he was especially emotional. He also got to do it alongside Vigen, who was formerly his offensive coordinator at Wyoming. That was a nice full-circle moment.

Outside of that, the pass rush still looks effective, led by defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez. Elijah Elliott showed up once again as an effective lead tailback and Kentucky transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. finally got a chance to show he could be a vertical threat. It was a good win for MSU.

ISJ: Is the Cats’ defense as vulnerable as those 38-35 and 41-24 scores might suggest?

Shaw: There’s definitely a worrying trend, from MSU’s perspective, of being susceptible to the big play. Against McNeese State, the Bobcats gave up a 75-yard touchdown run and a 66-yard receiving TD. Against Eastern Washington, the Bobcats gave up touchdown plays of 56, 28 and 80 yards. This past week against UC Davis, running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. scored on a 38-yard run and later threw a 22-yard TD pass. MSU also fell victim to a fake punt and a fake extra point turned two-point conversion.

Having said that, I don’t think it’s time to hit the panic button just yet. No, they’re not going to be the defense from 2021, nor should anyone expect them to be. Troy Andersen, Daniel Hardy, Chase Benson, etc. are not walking through that door. But they still have playmakers and the front four have looked solid in getting consistent pressure on the quarterback.

There’s plenty of room to improve in both the run defense and the secondary — particularly over the middle of the field — but again, MSU has made enough plays to win games.

ISJ: Besides Chambers, any Cats players to keep an eye on?

Shaw: It’s been a bit of a revolving door at running back this season, but Elijah Elliott has stood out the past two games. Notably, he had 156 rushing yards and a TD on 18 carries against EWU. The starting wide receiver trio of Ravi Alston, Willie Patterson and Clevan Thomas Jr. have all scored touchdowns this season. Patterson leads all receivers with five.

On defense, Sebastian Valdez has really stepped up at defensive tackle after putting on nearly 40 pounds this past offseason. He’s currently tied for first in the Big Sky in tackles for loss (8.0) and leads the league in sacks (6.5). Danny Uluilakepa — who replaced Troy Andersen at “Mike” linebacker this season — is MSU’s leading tackler so far (39 total). Rylan Ortt is also making his return to the starting lineup at strong safety after missing the first five games.

Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson (kickoffs) and true freshman Taco Dowler (punts) have been dynamic in the return game. They’ve each taken back a kick for a touchdown.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

