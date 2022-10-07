Read full article on original website
WSET
Ashwood Manor Designs Hosting Fall Lawn Party & Holiday Open House
Forest, VA (WSET) — Ashwood Manor Designs is home to vintage finds you don't want to miss! They are hosting a Fall Lawn Party and a Holiday Open House. Emily got to check out everything they have to offer!
WSET
'VA Skates Free:' Roller skate across Virginia to celebrate Natl. Roller Skating Month
(WSET) — You can skate for free this month across Virginia in honor of National Roller Skating Month. There will be statewide free skating days at your local rink throughout the month of October:. FunQuest, Lynchburg. October 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firehouse Skate, Vinton. October 20, 6:30 to...
WSET
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
WSET
New shop brings 3-D printing magic to the Martinsville community
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A unique new store is opening up in Uptown Martinsville on Saturday. The 3-D Shop Uptown, founded by aerospace and design engineers, hopes to make the magic of 3-D printing accessible to the masses through retail, design, production, and education. The 3-D Shop Uptown, located...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Comedy Fest returns this weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The idea for the Roanoke Comedy Fest formed in 2020. “Obviously fate conspired against us that year but last year was our first one. It’s a collection of shows all over the Roanoke Valley in some of the areas best performing arts venues,” said Johnny Camacho, executive producer of the Roanoke Comedy Fest.
tourcounsel.com
What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?
Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
WSET
The Town of Rocky Mount announces that their 'Scarecrow Trail' is happening again
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Rocky Mount announced that their "Scarecrow Trail" is happening again. The town said you can walk or drive through to see many of their scarecrows.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg’s oldest diner busting inflation one hot dog at a time
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Hot diggity dog! Lynchburg’s oldest restaurant is celebrating its 87th anniversary on Tuesday, October 11. Texas Inn or as locals like to say the “T Room” will be celebrating by “busting inflation”, selling 87-cent hotdogs. Hot dogs will be sold from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a limit of six per person.
WSLS
Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace
SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
WSET
LFD celebrates National Fire Prevention Week with various events in the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department will be celebrating Fire Prevention Week with several events during the week. 1 p.m. Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. Location: Fireman’s Fountain in Miller Park. (see attached flyer) We will also have an update on our memorial brick campaign. 7:30...
wfirnews.com
Negotiations for Roanoke City to buy storied property fall through
Roanoke City attempted to buy the storied Claytor Memorial Clinic property last year as part of its efforts to revitalize the Gainsboro neighborhood, The Roanoke Rambler has learned. In conjunction with The Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
WSET
'I endured it best I could;' Disabled veteran left without heat or AC for over a month
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After waiting for over a month, a disabled veteran in Lynchburg finally has answers about his apartment problems. David Simmons lives in the apartments off of Wyndhurst Drive in Lynchburg. He said his HVAC system broke in early September. "It was rough. I just endured...
WSET
It's getting cold: Bedford Co. Department of Fire & Rescue shares fireplace safety
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue shares how to use fireplaces safely. It's getting cooler outside so they want to remind the public how to stay safe this winter. "Always use a metal or heat-tempered glass screen when using your fireplace", the...
WSET
Notice the days getting shorter? Here's how much daylight you'll lose through Fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Leaves changing, chilly mornings and shorter days are all signs of fall. On the first day of fall, September 22, we had 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. Today, October 8, our day length is just under 11 hours and 30 minutes. A little...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Free Store adds new winter coat rack for people in need
Pulaski County, Va. (WFXR)– With cold nights already among us, and chilly Fall days seeping their way into the season, one Pulaski County non-profit is paying it forward. Sabrina Davidson-Ratcliffe says that’s the goal of the Pulaski County Free Store, as they set up their new outdoor fall and winter coat rack.
WSLS
Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon
ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
WSLS
The Deep Blue Ridge: Man’s legacy of Hot Wheels lives on through a Radford family’s business
RADFORD, Va. – The bond between a father and son over their passion for Hot Wheels collectibles is stronger than ever thanks to the life and legacy of a close family friend. Ralph Stewart and his son Jonathan Stewart own and operate ‘Now, Then and Forever Collectibles and Gift Shop’ in Radford.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place
PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
WSET
Faith & Blue celebrates law enforcement at Beulah Baptist Church
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A local church in Lynchburg celebrated the men and women in law enforcement with a very special event on Sunday. Beulah Baptist Church partners with Faith and Blue to celebrate the work of local law enforcement. People were immersed in the celebration by having a...
WSET
In case you missed it: Top 5 stories from October 3 through 8
(WSET) — Life can be very busy, but don't worry we got you covered with the top 5 stories from last week!. UMass to hold Pride Day when Liberty Flames football goes against the Minutemen October 8:. UMass played Liberty on Saturday. UMass held a Pride Day on the...
