Burnt Hills uses rushing attack to power past Amsterdam
Saturday's section two football slate featured a pair of ranked matchups between state-ranked foes. In Burnt Hills, N.Y., the reigning class A champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Spartans, ranked 13th in the state, welcomed in an undefeated and 17th-ranked Amsterdam Rams squad.
No. 1 Schuylerville shuts out Mechanicville 48-0
Friday night they entered their game against Mechanicville as the No. 1 team in class c with an unblemished 5-0 record.
Records break at Mohawk Hudson River Marathon
Multiple records were broken at the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon and Half Marathon on Sunday.
“Great Team Destroyed”: Hudson Football’s Reason for Surprising Cancellation
Emotions were high and tempers were hot when the Hudson City School District announced the cancelation of the remainder of their varsity football season just one month after it started. Hudson, NY Reacts to Canceled Football Season. "How could such a great team be destroyed?", asked one former Hudson student....
Averill Park graduate reacts to perfect score on AP exam
AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s a story NEWS10 ABC first told you about: an Averill Park High School student representing the Class of 2022 got a perfect score of 5 on his AP art exam this past spring. Not only did Liam Rounds earn a perfect score, but he also scored the maximum amount […]
16th annual Chowderfest held in Troy
A perfect autumn day suited the 16th annual Chowderfest in downtown Troy. Nineteen restaurants participated in the annual event, which attracted hundreds of people. As part of the event, a variety of chowders was served, including shrimp scampi, Buffalo chicken, seafood and traditional New England clam chowder. "The weather has...
The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History
Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County – What Did She See?
UFO or Nah? Woman Films Odd Light Beams in Albany County - What Did She See?. It's not conclusive, but that's what makes it so interesting, at least for me anyway. A woman in Albany County shared a video she took over the weekend consisting of a series of unexplained darting light beams emanating from the nighttime sky. What was it?
Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs
National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
Troy coffee shop closing after almost 20 years
Spill'n the Beans Coffeehouse & Bistro is permanently closing its doors by the end of October. Owner Rudy Bravo made the announcement in a Facebook post on October 6.
Gnome-themed restaurant opening in East Chatham
The Gnome Bistro is set to officially open in East Chatham on Thursday, October 13. Owner and Chef Zak Russell said he has many years in the restaurant and hospitality industry.
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
Crews battle Watervliet house fire
A major fire broke out in Watervliet on Saturday. Take a look at this ring camera video. You can see the flames engulfing the front of this home. That fire started early Saturday on the 200 block of 8th Avenue in the city of Watervliet. Colonie firefighters assisted Watervliet in...
Confirmed Wolf Spotted In New York State For Just 3rd Time In 25 Years
New York State officials were shocked to discover a wolf roaming the Empire State. Officials now want the public to report sightings of any unusually large animals. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently confirmed an animal taken by a New York hunter was a wolf. Wolf Confirmed...
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island
A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
Martha’s ice cream closes for the season
The cold weather must officially be upon us. The weekend of October 8-9 is the closing weekend for Martha's Dandee Creme!
One person injured in plane crash on Great Sacandaga Lake, north of Albany
Northampton, N.Y. — Authorities are investigating after a small plane crash landed at Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday. Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino confirmed emergency response crews responded to a downed small aircraft near the Northampton Beach Public Campground shortly before noon on Sunday. One person suffered minor injuries...
Corinth man wins $1M on Mega Millions ticket
A Corinth man has won $1 million on a Mega Millions ticket in the July 26 drawing. The New York Lottery said Ronald Skinner claimed the second prize for matching the first five Mega Millions numbers.
