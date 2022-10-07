ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latham, NY

Saratoga Springs, NY
Latham, NY
Latham, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

16th annual Chowderfest held in Troy

A perfect autumn day suited the 16th annual Chowderfest in downtown Troy. Nineteen restaurants participated in the annual event, which attracted hundreds of people. As part of the event, a variety of chowders was served, including shrimp scampi, Buffalo chicken, seafood and traditional New England clam chowder. "The weather has...
TROY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Creation of the Saratoga Battlefield Park: A Short History

Saturday, October 8th, 1927, was a great day for a burglar in Ballston Spa, NY. The Saratogian newspaper announced that “Ballston Spa closed down shop this noon and went to the Saratoga Battlefield celebration. Scores of Ballstonians, many of them taking part in the pageant, went to the historic battlefield this morning, but the great exodus did not take place until early this afternoon. Stores, mills, offices and shops closed at noon and throughout the forenoon there was a hustle and bustle of people getting ready to go to the celebration.”
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Celebrating the American Revolution in Saratoga Springs

National history is being celebrated locally as we get closer to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. This month marks 245 years since British General John Burgoyne surrendered his army to General Horatio Gates in 1777. To honor the occasion, The Saratoga National Historical Park is hosting several days...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Crews battle Watervliet house fire

A major fire broke out in Watervliet on Saturday. Take a look at this ring camera video. You can see the flames engulfing the front of this home. That fire started early Saturday on the 200 block of 8th Avenue in the city of Watervliet. Colonie firefighters assisted Watervliet in...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Man accused of punching puppy in Green Island

A West Virginia man is facing charges, accused of punching a puppy in Green Island. Police say someone called them, claiming a man was caught on video punching a 5-month-old Australian Shepherd. Police say the video shows Jordan France hitting the dog in the head and neck, causing the dog...
WNYT

Spill’n the Beans to close its doors in October

A popular café in Troy is closing its doors in a few weeks after nearly 19 years of business. Spill’n the Beans on Third St. will soon be closed. Owner Rudy Bravo says staff shortages and the rising cost of food is what forced his hand. Bravo and his restaurant family tried to avoid closing in various ways, including by extending hours.
TROY, NY

