Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
3d ago
But you have a new park downtown, paying to destroy a perfectly good library all while streets suck and condemned homes stand.
Reply
4
Related
WOWT
Pedestrian, bike trail through Council Bluffs to downtown Omaha nears completion
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final phase of the FIRST AVE trail through Council Bluffs is weeks away from being complete. The trail is a 14-foot wide pedestrian and bike path that runs from near downtown Council Bluffs at 35th street to 16th street, where it then connects to an existing trail, that leads to the entrance of the Bob Kerry bridge and downtown Omaha.
KETV.com
'It's bone dry': Fire sparks in city tree dump, firefighters work to control spread amid drought
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha firefighters rush to a city tree dump as a fire rages in the lot Sunday. Crews said they faced multiple obstacles as they tried to get the fire under control. The lot is locked and only to be used by city employees. There's a no...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
1011now.com
New traffic pattern on Highway 77 for Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 77 will move from a head-to-head configuration to a single-lane configuration for the construction of the Lincoln South Beltway project starting Monday, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Northbound traffic will remain in the northbound lanes and southbound traffic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
Ask Omaha: About to be homeless. What are shelters like?
None of the places I called have any vacancies, so I'm kind of anxiously waiting around in limbo for a spot to open up so I can get out of a bad situation. I am a woman, waiting for a domestic violence shelter to open up.
doniphanherald.com
Options for cleaning up solid waste at AltEn being explored, but questions remain
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has given initial approval to a plan for disposing of an estimated 115 million gallons of pesticide-contaminated wastewater being stored in holding ponds at AltEn. Developed and submitted by the AltEn Facility Response Group — six seed companies voluntarily cleaning up the site...
1011now.com
Police respond to robbery at north Lincoln Kwik Shop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a robbery at the 2300 Cornhusker Highway Kwik Shop on Saturday. According to LPD, officers were called to the convenience store at 6:05 a.m. An employee of the store saw a man, around 30 years old, taking items and walking out of the store without paying. The man reentered the store, where the employee confronted him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open again on I-80 and Giles after crash
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash is blocking I-80 westbound at mile marker 443. The department cautions motorists to keep to the left lane.
1011now.com
Potential development for new skyscraper in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The downtown Lincoln block of 9th and P Streets may look different in the coming years. Recently, a proposal to build a new skyscraper was submitted to the County Planning Commission and is waiting for approval. “The amenities will be like nothing we have in Lincoln...
News Channel Nebraska
Mutual of Omaha tower to be its hometown's tallest building
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha will have a new tallest building once Mutual of Omaha completes its planned $600 million headquarters tower downtown in 2026. Mutual CEO James Blackledge told the Omaha World-Herald that it recently became clear that the insurance company's new skyscraper would eclipse the 45-story First National Bank tower to become the city's tallest building after Mutual finalized its plans.
News Channel Nebraska
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Ricky Curtis Crawford, 58, of Hastings, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Crawford was held on no bond. Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Bond was set at...
WOWT
Fire quickly knocked down at Omaha apartment complex
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A small fire at an Omaha apartment complex was quickly dealt with by firefighters. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to the area of Hickory and 74th Street at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Omaha Fire says when crews arrived they saw light smoke and found...
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
Glenwood Police Report
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 27-year-old D’Angelo Monson, of Glenwood, on Thursday for Burglary 2nd Degree. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety; which Monson posted.
KETV.com
Omaha police seeking public's assistance in homicide investigation near Hanscom Park
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are seeking the public's assistance in a homicide investigation near Hanscom Park. A 13-year-old boy, identified as Lenny Rodriguez, died after a shooting near the area of 29th and Shirley streets on Sept. 28. Authorities are asking any homeowners or tenants who live in...
klin.com
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
doniphanherald.com
Bail set at $5 million for Omaha woman charged in crash that killed 2 people
OMAHA — An Omaha woman is being held on $5 million bail in connection with her alleged role in a September car crash in Bellevue that killed two people and injured three others. Maria Diaz-Castelan, 33, is charged with four felony counts, including two counts of vehicular homicide by...
Comments / 3