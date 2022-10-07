ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

WKTV

A garden variety celebration

FRANKFORT, NY – Frankfort residents came together Sunday evening for a community garden appreciation celebration. They were celebrating a successful first year of their community garden which is located on Canal Street. Dozens of people enjoyed an evening of hot soups, made with ingredients from where else? The community...
FRANKFORT, NY
WKTV

Fire Prevention Week stresses importance of home escape plans

UTICA, N.Y.-- In a house fire, you may only have seconds to escape. That's why the theme for this year's National Fire Prevention week stresses the importance of having a home fire escape plan and practicing it. According to Joe Puleo, training captain with the Utica Fire Department "just like...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend

CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

Volunteers come together to clean headstones at Old Clinton Burying Ground

CLINTON, N.Y. – Volunteers from various organizations came together at the Old Clinton Burying Ground Monday morning to clean the headstones ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America program. Members of the Oneida Chapter of Daughters of the Revolution, Fort Schuyler Society Children of the American Revolution and Pack...
CLINTON, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Dedication and will power

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. I have always been a gym junkie. It started with step class at Gold’s Gym in DeWitt, then I went to step class at the YMCA in Fayetteville. I dibbed and dabbed into running, and it was not until 2016 that I really became a “runner.” I had workouts on demand and would do insanity max 30 workouts with the famous Shaun T and any other workouts. Again, I was a workout junkie, always trying to lose weight, tone, and maintain my endurance. However, I struggled with weight loss, it seemed that I would always plateau. I thought I was eating right with small portions and veggies with almost every meal. I would only splurge on the weekends. Well, it was not until 2021 that I decided to take a leap of faith and not just focus on my workouts, but also instead take a closer look at my nutrition.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
wxhc.com

Tractor Trailer Drives off I81 and Crashes on Little York Crossing

Update: As of 10:30 this morning, (October 8th) the tractor trailer has been removed. Around 5:30 in the morning today, October 8th, the Homer Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a tractor trailer driving off I81, going into the median, and then landing on the road below. When...
HOMER, NY
WKTV

Man arrested for grand larceny at North Utica Lowes

Utica, N.Y.-- A Marcy man has been arrested after police say he and an accomplice stole merchandise from a North Utica hardware store in June. 58-year-old Kurt DiNardo was charged with 4th degree grand larceny. According to Utica Police, DiNardo and another subject entered the Lowe’s in the Riverside Center, loaded more than a $1000 of power tools into a cart and walked out of the store without paying for them. Utica Police are still searching for the second subject.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

CNY firefighters train for electric vehicle fires in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y.-- They require no gas, they're energy efficient and they're causing headaches for firefighters around the world. That's why Westmoreland Assistant Fire Chief David Hartwell felt it was important to hold a training on electric vehicle fires. "Today, going forward, we learning a lot of what we don't know...
WESTMORELAND, NY
WKTV

Utica musician shares journey in new book 'It Started with a Guitar'

UTICA, N.Y. – Local guitarist, Carmen Caramanica, of Utica, shares his journey from self-taught musician to professional jazz guitarist and teacher at several colleges and universities in his new book “It Started with a Guitar: Six Strings and a Dream.”. Caramanica started playing guitar when he was in...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

