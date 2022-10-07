Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area
AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
WPFO
Death in Lamoine ruled as homicide
LAMOINE (WGME) – A death in the town of Lamoine in Hancock County is being ruled a homicide. Maine State Police Major Crimes is investigating the circumstances of the death on Shore Road. Lamoine town officials confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside a home that was owned by his son.
WPFO
Man shot outside Auburn elementary school
AUBURN (WGME) - A man is recovering after being shot outside of an Auburn elementary school. Lewiston Police say they responded to the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston around 2 a.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital with...
WPFO
Maine mother on trial for death of son told police she had no idea how he died
(BDN) -- A distraught Stockton Springs mother told police three days after her 3-year-old son died that she did not cause his injuries and that she had no idea what killed him. Jessica Trefethen, 36, is on trial at the Waldo Judicial Center for the depraved indifference murder of her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPFO
Target announces new Auburn location will open Nov. 6
AUBURN (WGME) -- Target says it will open its new store in Auburn on November 6. The store is located at 603 Center Street. For a list of job openings at the new store, click here.
WPFO
The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
WPFO
Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor
BANGOR (BDN) -- A squirrel left much of Bangor without power Sunday morning. About 7,500 Versant Power customers in the city were without power because of a squirrel’s contact with electrical equipment, according to the utility. Versant announced the outage shortly before 11 a.m., and power had been restored...
WPFO
Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow
WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPFO
Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine
Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
Comments / 0