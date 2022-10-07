ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomaston, ME

WPFO

Police investigate 3rd shooting in 3 days in Lewiston-Auburn area

AUBURN (WGME) -- Police are investigating a shooting near a school in Auburn that left one person hurt. The shooting was by Walton Elementary. It's the third shooting in just three days in the twin cities, leaving two people injured and community members scared. Those who live nearby were awoken...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Death in Lamoine ruled as homicide

LAMOINE (WGME) – A death in the town of Lamoine in Hancock County is being ruled a homicide. Maine State Police Major Crimes is investigating the circumstances of the death on Shore Road. Lamoine town officials confirmed Neal Salsbury died inside a home that was owned by his son.
LAMOINE, ME
WPFO

Man shot outside Auburn elementary school

AUBURN (WGME) - A man is recovering after being shot outside of an Auburn elementary school. Lewiston Police say they responded to the 250 block of Park Street in Lewiston around 2 a.m. Sunday for a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to the hospital with...
AUBURN, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WPFO

The UMaine System chancellor could be in trouble if Paul LePage is elected

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Life could grow more difficult for University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy during a third Paul LePage administration, if comments from the former governor during a Thursday debate are any indication. During his second debate with Gov. Janet Mills, LePage said he would tell Malloy “it’s...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Squirrel leaves thousands without power in Bangor

BANGOR (BDN) -- A squirrel left much of Bangor without power Sunday morning. About 7,500 Versant Power customers in the city were without power because of a squirrel’s contact with electrical equipment, according to the utility. Versant announced the outage shortly before 11 a.m., and power had been restored...
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Volunteers help clean up neglected cemetery in Winslow

WINSLOW (WGME) – A cemetery in Winslow, established in 1772, has been neglected for decades. CBS 13 Photojournalist David Hill discovered that volunteers, a little bit of expertise and a lot of hard work can bring new life to this piece of central Maine history. A new sign for...
WINSLOW, ME
WPFO

Pain at the Pump: Gas prices continue to rise in Maine

Gas prices are still on the rise across the country. The national average price for a gallon of gas is now $3.92. That's up 12 cents from what the average was a week ago. It's also up 20 cents compared to prices a month ago. The national average price of...
MAINE STATE

