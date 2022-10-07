ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston County expands compost program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is making composting more accessible by expanding their existing program with additional drop-off sites. Composting is defined by the county as “the natural process of recycling organic matter, such as food scraps, into a valuable soil additive.”. The process helps reduce greenhouse...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Lights out on the Ravenel Bridge

News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. News 2's Megan Fee spoke to SCDOT officials about the power outage on the Ravenel Bridge. Lowcountry radiologist says mammograms are key to …. News 2 at 6:00 p.m. Mt. Pleasant leaders set to...
RAVENEL, SC
Photos: NCPD participates in FBI bomb analysis class

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) recently traveled to Lake Murray to assist other agencies with a class on bomb analysis. The FBI’s Post-blast Underwater Bomb Technician Class “teaches local departments how to recover and collect evidence from an explosion on or in the water.”
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Deputies make arrest in Saturday carjacking, pursuit

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man accused of robbing a woman of her car was arrested by deputies near Ravenel. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported armed robbery on Ladson Road just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. A woman reported that a...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

