ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

California's bullet train project may never be finished

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
San Jose, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

Oakland sees several sideshows overnight

OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police say a man riding a bike was hit by two vehicles early Sunday morning and later died from his injuries. They say one of the drivers stayed at the scene and the other driver sped away. There have been over 50 traffic deaths in San Jose so far this year.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Construction Maintenance
The New York Times

How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails

LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Facebook
postnewsgroup.com

Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting

Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures ahead of Halloween

Airbnb is taking steps to deter unauthorized parties at its listings during the Halloween weekend, the home rental service announced Monday. The new "platform defenses and policies" come on the heels of an Oct. 1 shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two other people injured at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb home in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

Gunshots Fired During Carjacking Attempt in Anza Vista, Rattles Neighborhood

Last week, people going about their lives at a popular SF shopping plaza were shaken when the otherwise quiet area in Anza Vista erupted in gunfire. In an exclusive report from ABC7's Dion Lim, a carjacking Friday, September 30, escalated quickly and included several gunshots that rang through the shopping center along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista. The first of two videos of the carjacking uploaded to Twitter, which are both now being used by SFPD to identify the suspects, shows two men approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

CHP: Traffic fatality on Hwy 101

BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane. The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes […]
BRISBANE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy