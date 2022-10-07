Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California's bullet train project may never be finished
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new review of California's high-speed rail project said it may never be finished. A report from the New York Times found that political compromises over the years resulted in difficult routes for the train, adding billions of dollars in costs. The vision of the project is...
Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims
SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
KTVU FOX 2
Walnut Creek BART station closes temporarily due to 'suspicious package'
The BART station and parking garage in Walnut Creek were closed for several hours while authorities investigated what they said was a suspicious package found on Monday morning. The station reopened around 10:25 a.m. Police had closed the area at 8:15 a.m. after the unidentified item was found in the...
KTVU FOX 2
Gunshots fired, firecrackers thrown at 2 Oakland sideshows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are trying to figure out who fired several shots during a sideshow early Saturday morning. Officers were called to 42nd Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly before 3 a.m. by neighbors who heard noise from the sideshow. After police arrived, another sideshow broke out five blocks...
Oakland sees several sideshows overnight
OAKLAND, Calif (KRON) — Oakland was rife with illegal sideshow activity on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department. The first sideshow took place in the area of the Northbound Hegenberger offramp and northbound Interstate 80. This incident drew around 90 vehicles, and participants pointed lasers at officers while setting off […]
KTVU FOX 2
Cyclist dead after being hit by two cars in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police say a man riding a bike was hit by two vehicles early Sunday morning and later died from his injuries. They say one of the drivers stayed at the scene and the other driver sped away. There have been over 50 traffic deaths in San Jose so far this year.
KTVU FOX 2
Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
One dead, one injured after two pedestrians struck by car near Santa Rosa
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – One person is dead and another severely injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Penngrove, a census-designated place near Santa Rosa, the California Highway Patrol told KRON4 News. The two pedestrians were crossing Hatchery Road in front of 5736 Old Redwood Highway in Sonoma County on Sunday evening […]
KTVU FOX 2
56 tenants sue San Francisco high-rise apartment owners and management at 33 Tehama
San Francisco, California - Evicted dwellers from a San Francisco South of Market high-rise apartment building are hauling its owners and managers into court for a laundry list of claimed abuses and illegalities they were forced to suffer. The fifty-six of the hundreds of tenants who lived in downtown San...
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
How California’s Bullet Train Went Off the Rails
LOS ANGELES — Building the nation’s first bullet train, which would connect Los Angeles and San Francisco, was always going to be a formidable technical challenge, pushing through the steep mountains and treacherous seismic faults of Southern California with a series of long tunnels and towering viaducts.
postnewsgroup.com
Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting
Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
KTVU FOX 2
Airbnb rolls out anti-party measures ahead of Halloween
Airbnb is taking steps to deter unauthorized parties at its listings during the Halloween weekend, the home rental service announced Monday. The new "platform defenses and policies" come on the heels of an Oct. 1 shooting that left two teen brothers dead and two other people injured at an unauthorized party at an Airbnb home in Oakland.
Hwy 280 traffic fatality involving pedestrian, CHP says
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose. The incident, which was first reported Saturday around 1 a.m., occurred near the southbound U.S. Highway 101 connector, according to the CHP. The CHP is reporting a […]
SFist
Gunshots Fired During Carjacking Attempt in Anza Vista, Rattles Neighborhood
Last week, people going about their lives at a popular SF shopping plaza were shaken when the otherwise quiet area in Anza Vista erupted in gunfire. In an exclusive report from ABC7's Dion Lim, a carjacking Friday, September 30, escalated quickly and included several gunshots that rang through the shopping center along Geary Boulevard in Anza Vista. The first of two videos of the carjacking uploaded to Twitter, which are both now being used by SFPD to identify the suspects, shows two men approaching a driver in a blue Honda sedan.
Police search for Oakland girl, 14, missing since Friday morning
Ingrid Fernandez, 14, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7.
CHP: Traffic fatality on Hwy 101
BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane. The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes […]
‘It’s scary:’ Oakland leaders address recent violence as city reaches 102nd homicide of 2022
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland city council members say they are devastated after another homicide was reported Friday night. It brings the city to a total of 102 homicides so far this year. “It’s a great city, with great challenges.” That’s what one city council member expressed on Saturday. They took a moment to mourn […]
KTVU FOX 2
An Oakland based company is now offering zero gravity flights
Experiencing weightlessness was a feeling typically reserved for a select number of people traveling to space, but not anymore. Multiple people in Oakland experienced 0G's on Saturday.
