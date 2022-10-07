ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
attractionsmagazine.com

Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate room for you!

If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bedroom, you’re in luck because Vault Collectibles at the Lakeland Antique Mall in Lakeland, Fla., is selling the pirate room props and furniture from Walt Disney World’s Caribbean Beach Resort. In June 2022, we learned the...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Warrior Walk Lakeland

The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
LAKELAND, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The ONLY Place You’ll Find REAL Snow in Florida

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!. Soon, we’ll be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, enjoying the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (including the Candlelight Processional), and frolicking in snoap (aka FAKE snow). However, there’s one place in Florida that doesn’t need snoap — why? Because it has REAL snow.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakeland, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Cars
City
Lakeland, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Automobile#Volunteers#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
995qyk.com

Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter

A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
SAFETY HARBOR, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

The Lakelander Magazine

Lakeland, FL
905
Followers
496
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lakelander is a city-based culture and lifestyle magazine. We exist to reflect our city and its diversity, to incite pride of place, and to reveal lesser-known facets of our community. We connect people, sources, and ideas.

 http://thelakelander.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy