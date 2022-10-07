Read full article on original website
attractionsmagazine.com
Yo ho, yo ho, a pirate room for you!
If you’ve ever dreamed of having a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed bedroom, you’re in luck because Vault Collectibles at the Lakeland Antique Mall in Lakeland, Fla., is selling the pirate room props and furniture from Walt Disney World’s Caribbean Beach Resort. In June 2022, we learned the...
Warrior Walk Lakeland
The Polk County Veteran’s Council and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps hold a yearly Warrior Walk around beautiful Lake Hollingsworth in Lakeland to remember our U.S. Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, and Marines from Florida who have been killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom or Operation Enduring Freedom.
Bobcat kills Lakeland royal swan sold in sale
On Monday, a bobcat killed Lilibet the swan, along with 15 ducks.
disneyfoodblog.com
The ONLY Place You’ll Find REAL Snow in Florida
It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year!. Soon, we’ll be attending Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, enjoying the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays (including the Candlelight Processional), and frolicking in snoap (aka FAKE snow). However, there’s one place in Florida that doesn’t need snoap — why? Because it has REAL snow.
This Massive Antique Mall in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for an amazing deal too!
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
Lake Toho water levels start to come down
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Lake Toho is expected to crest on Friday, more than a week after Hurricane Ian dumped over a foot of rain in Central Florida. The milestone could worsen flooding in some Osceola County neighborhoods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People who stayed...
fox13news.com
Bobcat captured in Lakeland after killing one royal swan, dozens of ducks
LAKELAND, Fla. - A bobcat that killed one of Lakeland's royal swans has been captured. The cat began terrorizing Highland Village, a mobile home park where the swan and her mate were living, a few weeks ago. More than a dozen ducks were killed a few weeks ago, and no...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
Gasoline causes Riverview garage to ignite with man inside it
Gasoline fueled a fire that scorched a garage and multiple vehicles in Riverview on Saturday afternoon.
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
Alleged highway racer goes double the speed limit in Pinellas County, deputy says
A Palm Harbor man was arrested Saturday after he was allegedly caught racing at twice the speed limit, an arrest report said.
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
New disturbance pops up next to Julia
"Some slight development of this system is possible by mid-week if the disturbance remains over water," the NHC said.
995qyk.com
Father Honors Hillsborough County Firefighter Daughter
A father honors his Hillsborough County Firefighter daughter for First Responder Friday this week. Bobby told us about his daughter, Sarah, and how she serves our community as a firefighter. Along with being a firefighter in Hillsborough County Sarah is also in paramedics school. Bobby told us that Sarah had...
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local road safety advocate group is hoping people will vote "yes" on Hillsborough County's proposed transportation sales tax increase after seeing the dangers of intersections throughout the county. On Monday, All for Transportation revealed its list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in...
fox13news.com
Safety Harbor pizzeria boasts best pie in the country
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. - Not only is the owner of Nona’s Slice House in Safety Harbor a world-champion pizza acrobat, but his pizzas are award-winning as well. His "Pizza Margherita" won best in the country in 2011. "It's our take on the classic Margherita," declared Jamie Culliton. Don't get...
Tips sought as deputies investigate homicide at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve
The Pasco Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported death at Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve on Sunday.
Fallen Plant City firefighter honored in national ceremony
A Plant City firefighter who died following a years-long cancer battle in 2021 was honored in a national ceremony on Sunday.
‘I’m still floored’: 16 shots fired into Tampa couple’s home
"You're not just shooting to be shooting, but you're shooting at someone's grandmother," Bryant said. "You're shooting at someone's father, you're shooting at someone's kid."
