247Sports

Georgia football commit AJ Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris saw his rating rise from a 96 to a 97 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 27 on 247Sports to No. 23 overall. He is the No. 2 cornerback in the country and the No. 2 overall recruit in Alabama on 247Sports. Harris committed to Georgia over Alabama, Florida, and Clemson on June 16.
247Sports

Josh Heupel talks Alabama, Hendon Hooker and more on SEC teleconference

Tennessee walloped LSU in Baton Rouge last week to set up a colossal showdown of two of the SEC’s three remaining unbeaten teams on Saturday when Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium. The sixth-ranked Vols have lost the past 15 games in the Third Saturday in October rivalry with the third-ranked Crimson Tide, and will be looking for its first win against Alabama since Nick Saban took over ahead of the 2007 season. Ahead of the big game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took his usual spot late Wednesday morning on the SEC teleconference featuring each of the league’s 14 coaches.
247Sports

What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about rivalry with Alabama

Tennessee’s Josh Heupel was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Heupel was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Just finished up our Wednesday practice, and guys are...
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
247Sports

Saban: Bryce Young has made 'a lot of progress' since Saturday

Alabama head coach Nick Saban ended his opening statement on Wednesday morning’s SEC teleconference by providing the latest update on junior quarterback Bryce Young (shoulder). “People are gonna ask about Bryce, and there’s really nothing new to tell you,” Saban said. “He’s making progress, he’s been able to practice...
247Sports

Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II

Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
247Sports

Top 12 Tiders

Since 2003, BamaOnLine.com has offered its top 12 members of the Alabama Crimson Tide on a weekly basis. Following UA's 24-20 win over Texas A&M last Saturday, here's our latest installment for the 2022 season. 12.] DL Byron Young. Texas A&M: Active throughout the game, recording two tackles in each...
247Sports

What Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about Ole Miss

No. 9 Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) hosts the Auburn Tigers(3-3, 1-2 SEC) at 11 a.m. CT Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Here's what Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said about the Rebels at his weekly press conference... HARSIN: “We’ll jump right into Ole Miss. They’re...
247Sports

Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei expresses excitement for Tigers' road game at Florida State

Coming off a blowout, 31-3 win over Boston College last week, No. 4 Clemson looks to move to 7-0 on the season and further its stranglehold on the ACC Atlantic with a win over Florida State on the road Saturday. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei continues to put last year's struggles behind him and completed 18-of-32 passes for 220 yards, three touchdowns and one interception against the Eagles. Earlier this week, Uiagalelei expressed excitement about the opportunity to play in a hostile environment in Tallahassee.
247Sports

Clemson commitments/targets reflected in Top247 update

On Wednesday, 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class. Rankings adjustments below are only mentioned if change implemented was inside the top 50 or at least 15 spots outside the top 50. Clemson Commitments. No. 18 DT Vic Burley (ranking up from No. 21 and rating up one to...
AL.com

Alabama-Mississippi State kick off time, TV set

Alabama will be back under the lights for the final home game of October. The Crimson Tide will face Mississippi State at 6 p.m. CT on Oct. 22. The game will air on ESPN. This will end a three-game run of Alabama playing on CBS from Arkansas to Texas A&M and this week’s 2:30 p.m. CT game at Tennessee. The network selected LSU-Ole Miss for its midafternoon game on Oct. 22.
