Decomposed Body Found In A St. Petersburg Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decomposed body has been found in St. Petersburg and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

On Thursday, Patrol Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park regarding a decomposed body in the park.

It was found in heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public, police said.

Due to the condition of the body, the gender and identity of the deceased remains unknown.

This is currently being investigated as a Suspicious Death. The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more details are released.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement