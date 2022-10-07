ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Decomposed Body Found In A St. Petersburg Park

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 4 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decomposed body has been found in St. Petersburg and police are investigating the death as suspicious.

On Thursday, Patrol Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park regarding a decomposed body in the park.

It was found in heavy brush in an area not normally used by the general public, police said.

Due to the condition of the body, the gender and identity of the deceased remains unknown.

This is currently being investigated as a Suspicious Death. The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as more details are released.

