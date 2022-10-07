Read full article on original website
Joy Neal Kidney releases third in ‘Leora’s Stories’ series
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Joy Neal Kidney of West Des Moines this week released the third in her “Leora’s Stories” book series, entitled “Leora’s Early Years: Guthrie County Roots.”. The publication follows her success with the 2019 title, “Leora’s Letters: The Story of...
Jane Hilsenbeck of Perry
Services are pending for Jane Hilsenbeck, 68, of Perry at the Murdock Funeral Home. Jane passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at the EveryStep Kavanagh House in Des Moines, Iowa.
OH, THESE IOWA FOOTBALL STATISTICS ARE BLEAK
Well, it’s the bye week, nestled right in the middle of the 2022 regular season. Six games down, six to go. We’ve got half a season’s worth of data to work with, then, and friends: the picture painted by the data is every bit as dire as you’d imagine.
Perry cross country visits Saydel Thursday
SAYDEL, IA — All levels of Perry cross country was in action Thursday as the Bluejay and Jayette harriers competed in the Saydel Invitational. Powerhouse Des Moines Christian cruised to the boys title with 17 points, with Perry fourth of eight at 113. Aaron Fynhaardt, DMC senior, was the...
Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter initiates new members
Saturday, Oct. 1 brought three new faces to the membership of the Nu Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma. Initiated into the professional educators sorority were Myrna Griffith, director of the Woodward Public Library, and Mari Butler-Abry, Perry Community School District librarian. In addition, retired Area Education Agency consultant Paula Thomson was reinstated as a former member of Tau chapter.
Abortion rights advocates in Iowa City and Des Moines to rally this weekend as part of national day of action
There will be a rally at the Pentacrest on Sunday as part of the National Weekend of Action for Reproductive Rights. The event starts at 4 p.m. A march in downtown Iowa City is scheduled after. “Iowa City Eastside Democrats will be present at the rally to register people to...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 10
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sarah Myers of Dawson was traveling in the 18000 block of D Avenue when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, and her vehicle entered the ditch and rolled several times. She was transported privately to the hospital. Damage to Myers’ vehicle was estimated at $20,000.
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
The Iowa Northern Railway will receive $7.2 million in federal infrastructure funding. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa Department of Transportation) Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa.
Bouton Haunted Church fundraiser a damned good time
Bright moonlight fell on the Halloween Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton Saturday night, where members of the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations scared the holy hell out of visitors. ThePerryNews.com did not itself enter into the frightful inner sanctum, but the sounds emanating thence told us much of the pandemonium...
Parenting Way teaches parents to help children flourish
There is a nonprofit organization, called Parenting Way Inc., with a mission of helping parents, grandparents and guardians. Their focus is to educate parents for the health, safety and success of children and adolescents. Parenting Way offers a 10-week class to help parents identify past problem areas and learn alternate...
