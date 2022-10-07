ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream

There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival

Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
The need for connection and caring in MTC’s ‘Cost of Living’ at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

After making its award-winning Off-Broadway debut with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center in 2017, and receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018, Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living is now playing a limited Broadway premiere engagement with MTC at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed again by Jo Bonney, the play is presented in the format of a series of go-back scenes exploring the weighty theme of the human need to connect and to care for one another. It does so with unexpectedly zesty humor, insightful empathy, and heartrending poignancy, through the complex relationships of two pairs of characters – two who are disabled and two who look after them.
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing “Oldies but Goodies,” Dies at 97

Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97. Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after a brief bout with pneumonia, Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for his production company, Dart Entertainment, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Stoker, Star of John Carpenter's 'Assault on Precinct 13,' Dies at 92Eileen Ryan, Actress and Mother of Sean Penn, Dies at 94Nikki Finke, Veteran Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68 He was on...
Interview with the Vampire recap: Louis embarks on a taste of New Orleans

How many live foxes would you watch being consumed for a chance to eat a meal like that?. Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) conversation with Louis (Jacob Anderson) continues over a multi-course dinner that looks unfairly delicious as Interview With the Vampire serves up a second episode seasoned with romance, humor, and cruelty. Let's dine.
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 2 Recap: End Me a Tenor

When did you laugh hardest during this week’s episode of Interview with the Vampire?. Was it when sardonic reporter Daniel Molloy got tired of the classical guitar blaring as Louis the vampire’s servants prepared his multi-course meal and barked “Can we turn down the music?”, revealing it wasn’t on the show’s soundtrack, but on Louis’s sound system?
Tǻr – at NYFF60

In Tǻr Todd Field has written and directed a masterpiece starring Cate Blanchett in the complicated portrait of a world renown symphony orchestra conductor. The film recently had its New York premiere at NYFF60. Field’s depiction of Lydia Tǻr resonates with brilliant turns of light and dark. His character...
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death

She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).

