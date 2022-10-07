After making its award-winning Off-Broadway debut with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center in 2017, and receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018, Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living is now playing a limited Broadway premiere engagement with MTC at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed again by Jo Bonney, the play is presented in the format of a series of go-back scenes exploring the weighty theme of the human need to connect and to care for one another. It does so with unexpectedly zesty humor, insightful empathy, and heartrending poignancy, through the complex relationships of two pairs of characters – two who are disabled and two who look after them.

