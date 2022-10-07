Read full article on original website
Death of a Salesman review: A Black Willy Loman ponders who gets access to The American Dream
There's never not a good time to revive Death of a Salesman, a quintessential play about The American Dream, or rather, the fantasy, failure, and death of The American Dream. Since the play premiered in 1949, the late Arthur Miller's Greek tragedy for the land and home of the free and brave has been relevant at various points in the nation's history — the question is how to make it vital.
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Lenny Lipton, “Puff the Magic Dragon” Lyricist and 3D Filmmaking Pioneer, Dies at 82
Lenny Lipton, who wrote the poem that became the Peter, Paul and Mary hit “Puff the Magic Dragon” and developed technology used for today’s digital 3D theatrical projection systems, has died. He was 82. Lipton died Wednesday of brain cancer at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,...
La Bohème review – seamy pre-war Paris styles this winning autumn revival
Brassaï and Ingmar Bergman’s The Seventh Seal collide in Floris Visser’s Glyndebourne staging of Puccini’s La Bohème, revived for the autumn tour by Simon Iorio, and first seen at this summer’s festival. Updating the opera to the 1940s, Visser eschews the naturalistic approach favoured by most directors in favour of something altogether more expressionist and stark.
The need for connection and caring in MTC’s ‘Cost of Living’ at Broadway’s Samuel J. Friedman Theatre
After making its award-winning Off-Broadway debut with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center in 2017, and receiving the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2018, Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living is now playing a limited Broadway premiere engagement with MTC at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Directed again by Jo Bonney, the play is presented in the format of a series of go-back scenes exploring the weighty theme of the human need to connect and to care for one another. It does so with unexpectedly zesty humor, insightful empathy, and heartrending poignancy, through the complex relationships of two pairs of characters – two who are disabled and two who look after them.
Art Laboe, DJ Known for Playing “Oldies but Goodies,” Dies at 97
Art Laboe, the DJ and music promoter who spent 79 continuous years on the radio, was an innovator of the compilation album and coined and trademarked the term “Oldies but Goodies,” has died. He was 97. Laboe died peacefully Friday at his home in Palm Springs after a brief bout with pneumonia, Joanna Morones, a spokesperson for his production company, Dart Entertainment, announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Stoker, Star of John Carpenter's 'Assault on Precinct 13,' Dies at 92Eileen Ryan, Actress and Mother of Sean Penn, Dies at 94Nikki Finke, Veteran Entertainment Journalist and Deadline Founder, Dies at 68 He was on...
Judy Tenuta - brash and eclectic comedienne known as The Love Goddess - passes away at 72 after battling Stage 4 ovarian cancer
The comedy world is in mourning with the passing of eclectic comedienne Judy Tenuta, who passed away on Thursday. The performer - who was nicknamed both The Love Goddess and Aphrodite of the Accordion - passed at her Studio City, California home at 72 years of age, via THR. Tenuta...
Review: SF Opera’s sparse ‘Eugene Onegin’ lacks elegance, passion deserving of classic
From the first curtain, it looked as if Tchaikovky’s lush opera drama “Eugene Onegin,” now playing at San Francisco Opera, was going to be a complete sleeper. Voices were muted, orchestral balances were shaky, and Robert Carsen’s much-acclaimed production lacked even a whiff of Russian imperial elegance.
Interview with the Vampire recap: Louis embarks on a taste of New Orleans
How many live foxes would you watch being consumed for a chance to eat a meal like that?. Daniel's (Eric Bogosian) conversation with Louis (Jacob Anderson) continues over a multi-course dinner that looks unfairly delicious as Interview With the Vampire serves up a second episode seasoned with romance, humor, and cruelty. Let's dine.
‘Interview with the Vampire’ Episode 2 Recap: End Me a Tenor
When did you laugh hardest during this week’s episode of Interview with the Vampire?. Was it when sardonic reporter Daniel Molloy got tired of the classical guitar blaring as Louis the vampire’s servants prepared his multi-course meal and barked “Can we turn down the music?”, revealing it wasn’t on the show’s soundtrack, but on Louis’s sound system?
Tǻr – at NYFF60
In Tǻr Todd Field has written and directed a masterpiece starring Cate Blanchett in the complicated portrait of a world renown symphony orchestra conductor. The film recently had its New York premiere at NYFF60. Field’s depiction of Lydia Tǻr resonates with brilliant turns of light and dark. His character...
Judy Garland: Her Tragic Life And Death
She was born an icon, with her destiny sealed for stardom. At least that's how it seemed. Her name was Judy Garland, the beloved actress, singer, and dancer, best known for cinematic classics like The Wizard Of Oz (1936), Easter Parade (1948), and yes, A Star Is Born (the 1954 version).
