Columbia, TN

wild941.com

Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead

The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WATE

HARDY says he is ‘on the upswing’ following tour bus crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a tour bus crash in Middle Tennessee left country musician HARDY and several others injured, the artist updated fans on his recovery over Twitter. Michael Wilson Hardy, who goes by the stage name HARDY, was injured early in October when his tour bus was involved in a crash in […]
WILSON COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case

The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WATE

HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday

A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. The Goo Goo Cluster. TDOT hosts...
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge

Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
NASHVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach

(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
WATE

The Goo Goo Cluster

TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties. Knox County Project for safer road crossing almost …. A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Sheriff: Dogs attack family in West Tennessee, 2 children die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park.
MEMPHIS, TN
niceville.com

Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
CRESTVIEW, FL

