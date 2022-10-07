Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cassie Carli’s manner of death, cause of death ruled ‘undetermined,’ coroner says
Medical examiners in Alabama have completed the autopsy of Cassie Carli, however rather than provide answers, the final autopsy report leads to even bigger questions as to how the Florida mother died.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
‘It’s just devastating’: Middle Tennessee crews reflect on hurricane response in Florida
First responders from Middle Tennessee returned home over the weekend, after being deployed to communities in Southwest Florida that were devastated by Hurricane Ian.
Two Florida Men Arrested After Traveling To Fort Myers Beach To Loot
Two Florida men went to Fort Myers Beach, but not to help with the cleanup efforts following the devastation in the area from Hurricane Ian. No. They went with the intention of looting. Ernesto Pedroso Martinez, 34, and Noel Morales, 54 drove to Fort Myers
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football starter arrested on aggravated felony assault, per sheriff's office
Tennessee football defensive starter Jaylen McCollough was arrested on Sunday, per multiple reports citing the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. McCollough was charged with aggravated felony assault. McCollough is a 4-year starter and currently tied for fourth best on the team with 23 tackles in 2022. According to the arrest...
wild941.com
Two Missing Florida Boys Found Dead
The Lee County Sheriffs Office tells us that an investigation is underway after two missing boys were found dead. Tahjon and Tahjir Burrows are brothers and they were last seen in Lehigh around Elaine Ave N & 32nd St W. LCSO tells us they are working to determine the cause of their deaths. So sad especially since the boys were only 17 and 6-years-old. The sheriff’s office hasn’t officially given us any information yet, but there is a gofundme account created for the brothers and it says this:
WTVC
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Active Rutherford County missing persons cases
The disappearances of two teenagers from Rutherford County have investigators seeking more information - one old case, one new.
HARDY says he is ‘on the upswing’ following tour bus crash
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a tour bus crash in Middle Tennessee left country musician HARDY and several others injured, the artist updated fans on his recovery over Twitter. Michael Wilson Hardy, who goes by the stage name HARDY, was injured early in October when his tour bus was involved in a crash in […]
Discovery of severed foot on dead Mississippi man’s property leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
The discovery of human foot in possession of a dead Mississippi man has led to a break in a 2016 Louisiana cold-case. In working with their partners with the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office DNA Lab and the DNA Doe Project, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have positively identified the victim in a 2016 homicide investigation.
Two East Tennessee lakes restocked with catfish
Two lakes in East Tennessee have been stocked with catfish by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATE
HonorAir Flight 31 to take off Wednesday
A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. A group of veterans is heading to Washington, D.C. this week as part of the latest HonorAir flight. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. The Goo Goo Cluster. TDOT hosts...
atozsports.com
Report: Tennessee Vols player arrested on felony charge
Tennessee Vols senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough was arrested on October 9 according to a report from Outback.com’s Trey Wallace. McCollough was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge. McCollough is a former four-star recruit who signed with the Vols during the 2019 recruiting cycle. The Georgia native started...
wmot.org
Missing former Tennessee trooper spotted on Florida beach
(Mike Osborne) — A former Tennessee State Trooper who went missing this week has been spotted in Florida. Former Highway Patrol Officer Harvey Briggs was fired following a 2020 confrontation with a protester at the State Capitol Building. Briggs was sentenced to probation last week for misdemeanor assault after a video of the altercation went viral.
WATE
The Goo Goo Cluster
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties. Knox County Project for safer road crossing almost …. A project to improve safety for pedestrians and drivers at a dangerous...
wmot.org
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in West Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that the dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park.
niceville.com
Argument leads to gunfire, arrest: Crestview Police Department
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man has been arrested after officers with the Crestview Police Department responded to multiple calls of shots being fired in the city, the agency has announced. According to the Crestview Police Department (CPD), Horace James Durden, 30, is charged with aggravated assault with a...
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Missing former THP Trooper last seen in Okaloosa County, Florida
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer Harvey Briggs, 54, who went missing Saturday morning.
Comments / 0