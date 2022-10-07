Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Syracuse and Camillus men arrested after a multi-county, two-car, police chase, troopers say
Tully, N.Y. — A man from Syracuse and another man from Camillus were arrested after leading police on two chases - both separate but connected - in Onondaga and Cortland counties Friday, troopers said. At 8:54 a.m. on Friday a trooper saw a speeding stolen vehicle on Interstate 81...
Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
localsyr.com
Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond
(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca man charged for home burglary
An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.
NBC New York
NY Superintendent Busted for DWI After ‘Crowd Surfing' in Student Bleachers: Cops
The superintendent of a central New York school district was arrested on a DWI charge Friday after multiple students saw him "crowd surfing" in the bleachers during a football game -- and told staff they thought he was drunk, authorities say. Jason Thomson, superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District in...
Chronic school absence exploded nationally and in CNY, threatening a generation of students
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In 2020-2021, nearly 20,000 students in Onondaga County were chronically absent. That means they missed at least 18 days of instruction. That’s three-and-a-half weeks of school.
30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
Update: Man shot multiple times near Syracuse’s University Hill, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon near Syracuse’s University Hill, police said. The 30-year-old man was found injured by police around 3:36 p.m. in the 100 block of Dyer Court, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. A paramedic at the scene identified...
Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
Tractor-trailer on I-81 in CNY misses overpass, ends up on road below, troopers say
Homer, N.Y. — A trucker from Quebec, Canada, was traveling on Interstate 81 north in Homer, missed an overpass and ended up across the road below the overpass Saturday, troopers said. At 5:30 a.m. troopers arrived at Little York Lake Xing and found a tractor-trailer perpendicular across the road,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
ithaca.com
Ithaca PD Makes Arrest In October 4 Burglary
On Saturday, October 8, at 8:32 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers arrested Miguel Rodriguez, 46, from Ithaca, at a location in the 100 block of Cherry Street, after receiving a tip that he was at the location. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following:. Burglary...
Baldwinsville police chief says school superintendent’s alcohol level requires ‘significant amount’
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville school superintendent Jason Thomson admitted to police he had one beer Friday at a local restaurant before he was pulled over on school grounds that night on suspicions of drunken driving. When asked later at the village police station, again, how much he’d had to...
Baldwinsville school superintendent placed on leave by school board
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason D. Thomson has been placed on administrative leave by the school board as officials continue to investigate the incident Friday night. The Baldwinsville school board met in executive session Monday night for nearly four hours. Nearly 20 people - community members and...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room
A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
iheart.com
Syracuse Man Stabbed To Death, Another Arrested
Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested after he stabbed another man to death. Yesterday afternoon around 12:30, Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Reed Avenue and found 52 year old David Reynolds stabbed multiple times. He later died at the hospital. After a quick investigation...
Baldwinsville school superintendent charged with DWI after football game (crowd-surfing video)
Update: The Baldwinsville School District superintendent had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, police chief says. Baldwinsville, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School District superintendent was charged Friday night with DWI after he was suspected to be drunk at a football game, police said. Several students...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0