Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Driver rams stolen car into front of Syracuse home, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. – A person crashed a stolen car into a house in Syracuse on Sunday, separating a set of concrete steps from the home, police said. A mother, along with her two-year-old daughter, were upstairs asleep in the home when she heard a loud noise and felt the house shake. Audreanya Pelosi, 32 of Syracuse, came downstairs to discover the car smashed into the front entrance.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD wants to identify suspect in Walmart theft

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is asking the public for information in an ongoing larceny investigation from an incident that occurred at the North Utica Walmart on October 6th. If you know the identity of the individual in the image shown here, please contact UPD Patrol...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Fugitive of the week: Brandon Hammond

(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Brandon Hammond who is a level 3 Predicate Sex Offender and has been required to maintain his registration for life. Hammond was due to provide the Syracuse Police Department with a current address on...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

30-year-old man shot, taken to Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times, according to Syracuse Police Department. Police say that one Thursday, October 6, around 3:36 p.m. officers went to the 100 block of Dyer Court to respond to a shooting call. When police arrived on the scene, they found a 30-year-old man who was shot […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man breaks into home, threatens to shoot woman, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man was arrested after he broke into a woman’s home and threatened to shoot her in the head Sunday, police said. Officers responded to a call in the 100 block of Mary Street around 4:37 p.m, where Teresa L. Simone, 60 of Syracuse, reported a man with a gun outside her home was trying to break in, the Syracuse Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Naples 18-year-old ticketed for fatal crash in Yates Co.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Yates County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal motor vehicle accident Friday morning in the town of Italy on Italy Valley Road near Olney Road. Through the course of their investigation, deputies determined that 18-year-old Tyge E. Johnson, of Naples, was driving southbound when he rounded a curve […]
YATES COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

School superintendent arrested for drunk driving after he was spotted crowd surfing at HS football game

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Superintendent of the Baldwinsville School District was arrested Friday night for driving while intoxicated after he was observed crowd surfing in the student section at the Baldwinsville high school football game. According to the Baldwinsville Police Department, Jason D. Thomson was observed by numerous individuals at the football game crowd surfing […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca PD Makes Arrest In October 4 Burglary

On Saturday, October 8, at 8:32 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers arrested Miguel Rodriguez, 46, from Ithaca, at a location in the 100 block of Cherry Street, after receiving a tip that he was at the location. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and was charged with the following:. Burglary...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man attempts to escape emergency room

A Cortland man attempted to escape the emergency room after he was arrested in connection to an incident on Homer Avenue Wednesday, according to a city police report. The report noted that Travis M. Hartwick, 31, allegedly assaulted a female victim, while also violating an order of protection in the process.
CORTLAND, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Man Stabbed To Death, Another Arrested

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Syracuse man has been arrested after he stabbed another man to death. Yesterday afternoon around 12:30, Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Reed Avenue and found 52 year old David Reynolds stabbed multiple times. He later died at the hospital. After a quick investigation...
SYRACUSE, NY
