ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etowah County, AL

Different handling of ABC licenses prompts Etowah County Commission discussion

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ijm5_0iPMf7ih00

During the last couple of Etowah County Commission meetings, approval has been granted for about a dozen vineyards and wineries in the state to bring their products to Etowah County for tastings and sales at the second Alabama Wine Festival Oct. 15-16 at Wills Creek Vineyard and Winery.

Commissioner Craig Inzer Jr. voted against those wine festival licenses not because he had anything against wine or festivals.

Inzer said he does have a problem with the commission's policy of granting those licenses in one meeting, when people applying for a license for store or restaurant must have their application introduced to the commission at one meeting, and wait till the next for approval.

The various applications for the festival were presented over the two meetings in question, but votes on them were taken the same day.

To Inzer, who said he went through a complicated process of getting a license about four years ago for Little Bridge Marina in Southside, people who are coming into the county for a day or two for a festival shouldn't get a break, while people establishing a business in the county have to wait longer for a license and lose weeks of alcoholic beverage sales.

Other commissioners have not seemed to have an issue with the different requirements. Commissioner Jamie Grant has said the different requirement is because stores seeking licenses are going to be fixtures in their communities. There should be time for people to provide input if they oppose a license or know of a reason one should not be granted.

The commission has to give its stamp of approval even after the ABC Board has approved an application to sell alcoholic beverages at special events. Chief Administrative Office Shane Ellison said he'd checked with the board when questions arose and was told that if that commission does not OK an applicant in its county, the ABC does not issue a license.

Ellison said the policy set for granting licenses is set by the commission, and the length of the county's process for granting licenses is up to the commission; the ABC has no requirements for it. He said the commission can consider another change it they want to.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Different handling of ABC licenses prompts Etowah County Commission discussion

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Chamber welcomes 2022-23 Leadership Cullman County class

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Programs Administrator Paige Clabo, along with the Leadership Committee, welcomed participants in Leadership Cullman County 2022-23 last week to the session’s kick-off event at Stone Bridge Farms. Joining the team was Dr. Bruce Pieper with Emerge2Lead.  This year’s class of approximately 30 hand-picked participants represents a variety of community organizations including America’s First Federal Credit Union, Cullman Power Board, Daystar Church, Cullman Savings Bank, City of Cullman, R.E. Garrison, Elk River, Cullman County Schools and more.  On Tuesday evening, individual goals were determined and team-building activities with networking opportunities were provided. During Wednesday’s leadership...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event

This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Fair opens for 68th year

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Fair is officially underway following opening ceremonies Thursday evening. After the national anthem, the flag was raised before members of the Cullman County Commission, Cullman County Fair Association (CCFA) and Cullman Lions Club cut the ribbon, signaling the start of the 68th annual fair and welcoming the growing line of guests waiting to enter the fairgrounds. Months of planning and work go into pulling off the yearly community event. CCFA President Charlie Childers said, “We take November and December off, and we start back in January.” He said more than 100 Lions Club members volunteer to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southside, AL
Local
Alabama Government
County
Etowah County, AL
Etowah County, AL
Government
WAFF

Explosion at business on Moores Mill Road results in no injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A number of people in northeast Huntsville reported hearing an explosion near Moores Mill Road early Monday morning. The reports came in from areas near Stanwood Blvd. and Chapman Mountain. According to an official with Huntsville Fire & Rescue, firefighters spent several hours on an explosion scene at the Hanwha Cimarron business off of Moores Mill Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Grant
WAFF

Small business owner scammed

Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Robert Long is accused of using deception, intimidation force or threat towards the victims. Morgan County school leaders could vote to close Sparkman Elementary. Updated: 10 hours ago. The superintendent of Morgan County Schools...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One employee injured in Cullman auto garage fire

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies, narcotics agents seize over 6 pounds of meth. Marshall County man faces multiple charges after authorities say he scammed residents out of home repairs. Updated: 6 hours ago. Robert Long...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Abc Board#Wine Festival#Abc#Etowah County Commission
The Cullman Tribune

TRAFFIC ALERT: CSX railroad crossing closures begin week of Oct. 10

CULLMAN, Ala. – CSX Transportation will be working on its railroad tracks beginning the week of Oct. 10. Work is planned for Tuesday-Friday evenings from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Expect the following railroad crossings to be closed at some point during this project: CITY OF CULLMAN   • Mitchell Road Northeast   • Arnold Street Northeast   • King Edward Street Southwest CITY OF HANCEVILLE   • Edmondson Street CULLMAN COUNTY   • Phelan Road   • County Road 607   • Garden City Heights Street Northeast MORGAN COUNTY   • Wilhite Road According to CSX, improvements to railroad crossings will begin Tuesday at Mitchell Road and will continue with Arnold Street, King Edward Street, Phelan Road and County Road 607. Work crews will then head to Edmondson Street and Garden City Heights Street before completing work on Friday, Oct. 14, at County Road 9. This is an estimated work schedule that is subject to change based on weather and other factors. CSX will continue to keep city officials apprised as schedules change. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Apartment building fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire at a three-story apartment complex at 700 Cross Creek Ct. The building had smoke and fire visible from outside. The fire is majority under control at this time according to BFRS. Their preliminary search of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 7, 2022

Nancy Beegle, 64 of Centre, charged with Domestic Violence 3rd degree by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Robert Abernathy, 42 of Centre, charged with 4 counts of failure to appear on previous charges by the Cherokee County Sheriff Department. Rebecca Norwood, 55 of Piedmont, charged with 2 counts of failure...
CENTRE, AL
AL.com

Walmart shooting, Jan. 6 conviction, unemployment suit: Down in Alabama

A deadly shooting inside the Walmart in Enterprise. The conviction of a Hokes Bluff man related to the Jan. 6, 2020 rioting at the U.S. Capitol. The court case over the Alabama Dept. of Labor’s handling of COVID-related unemployment benefits. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
CBS 42

Juvenile arrested, charged with manslaughter in Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Anniston Police Department arrested a juvenile who allegedly shot and killed a man Saturday evening. According to APD, officers arrived to the 400 block of W. 29th Street on calls of a gunshot victim at around 5 p.m. Upon arrival, an officer found Christian Toyer, 20, of Anniston lying in the […]
ANNISTON, AL
The Gadsden Times

The Gadsden Times

Gadsden, AL
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

 http://gadsdentimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy