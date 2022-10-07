California woman, 61, dies after getting trapped in clothing donation box

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — A California woman was found dead and partially trapped in the door of a clothing donation box in suburban Los Angeles early Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities responded to the scene in Santa Clarita at about 9:58 a.m. PDT and found the woman, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to Lt. Dan Wolanski of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the woman’s upper body was trapped in the door of the metal donation box, according to the newspaper. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“She had crawled up there,” Wolanski told the Times. “I don’t know if she lost an item in the bin or not, but she was reaching in there when she got trapped.”

It was unclear how long the woman had been trapped in the box, KTTV reported. Police have not released her name. Police said there were no signs of foul play and no suspects have been named, according to KTLA-TV.

Police said an investigation was ongoing. It is being handled as an accidental death investigation, according to the television station.

