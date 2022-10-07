Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Tropical Update: October 9, 2022
FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
fox13news.com
Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
fox13news.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
fox13news.com
First lady Casey DeSantis announces toy drive for Florida kids affected by Hurricane Ian
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - As the Sunshine State continues to recover in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Florida's first lady is making sure the youngest victims don't get left behind. Casey DeSantis, who is spearheading the Florida Disaster Fund, announced on Monday a toy drive for children who lost their...
fox13news.com
Elderly resident with hurricane damage scammed by unlicensed contractor, Venice police say
VENICE, Fla. - Bay Indies was one of the hardest-hit areas in Venice from Hurricane Ian. Police along with code enforcement are making daily trips around the park, keeping an eye out for residents to keep them from being targeted by scammers. "Everywhere you look there’s damage or destruction, and...
fox13news.com
94 people lose their lives during Hurricane Ian
Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened.
fox13news.com
Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
fox13news.com
Florida Medical Examiners Commission releases causes of reported Hurricane Ian deaths
TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened. While some of these...
fox13news.com
1 killed, 6 injured in downtown Tampa shooting
Seven people were shot in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning, and one of the victims died. It happened after an altercation inside a bar on Franklin Street.
fox13news.com
TPD: 1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for at least one suspect accused of shooting seven people, one fatally, outside a Franklin Street bar early Sunday morning. According to police, a large fight broke out inside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. shortly...
fox13news.com
Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game
TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian relief adds more pressure to already low rental car inventory in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Travelers who want to rent a vehicle at Tampa International Airport without a reservation are out of luck. Inventory for rental cars has been low since supply chain issues started last year; and adding Hurricane Ian to the mix has really impacted the amount of rentals available.
fox13news.com
Looters take advantage after Hurricane Ian
In Plant City, Yerb Labs had their glass display cases shattered. The store said looters made off with more than $1,200 of merchandise. Police are still searching for the suspects.
fox13news.com
Florida gas prices unexpectedly jump 16 cents in a week: AAA
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's gas prices jumped 16 cents in just four days last week, marking the largest weekly increase since June. The sharp jump happened unexpectedly, just after prices had dropped to a record low for 2022 of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. "The jump at...
fox13news.com
Lack of rental cars after Hurricane Ian
Travelers who want to rent a vehicle at Tampa International Airport without a reservation are out of luck. Inventory for rental cars has been low since supply chain issues started last year; and adding Hurricane Ian to the mix has really impacted the amount of rentals available.
fox13news.com
Man in town for wedding killed in shooting outside bar in downtown Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - No arrests have been made after seven people were shot outside of a bar on Franklin Street in downtown Tampa early Sunday morning. One of the victims, a 30-year-old man from California who was in town for a wedding, did not survive. PREVIOUS: TPD: 1 dead, 6...
fox13news.com
FHP: Tampa man killed after crashing into garage
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Tampa man was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a Wesley Chapel residence. It happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. at a home on Thistle Court. Troopers say a 62-year-old man was traveling northbound on Tupelo Lane and tried to turn right at the intersection...
fox13news.com
HCSO searching for homicide suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa. Kerney...
fox13news.com
TPD: Suspect on the run after shooting, injuring man in Ybor City
YBOR CITY, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Ybor City on Sunday. It happened in the 1600 block of East Tampa. An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper right arm and then he was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
