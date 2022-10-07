ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tropical Update: October 9, 2022

FOX 13 Meteorologist is watching Hurricane Julia, which made landfall on the coast of Nicaragua overnight. He says the storm will weaken as it continues westbound. He says it will not impact Florida. Sadiku says the next named storm will be Karl, but he doesn’t see any sign of it forming in the near future.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Watch Hurricane Ian develop and trek across the Caribbean and Florida

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Newly-released satellite imagery from the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows how a tropical depression grew into Tropical Storm Ian before becoming a hurricane and rapidly gaining strength before slamming into Southwest Florida and making its way across the state. According to the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
fox13news.com

94 people lose their lives during Hurricane Ian

Nearly 100 deaths in Florida have been connected to Hurricane Ian, happening before, during, and after the storm made landfall. A report compiled by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission is shedding light on what led up to these deaths and where they happened.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Schools in parts of Sarasota County reopen after Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, Fla. - Kids in the Sarasota and Venice areas returned to classrooms Monday for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit the state nearly two weeks ago. "I’m excited to get back to the routine and get the kids back in school," said Alison Holsbeke, whose daughter Kenzie attends Fruitville Elementary School.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area
fox13news.com

TPD: 1 dead, 6 injured in Tampa bar shooting

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is searching for at least one suspect accused of shooting seven people, one fatally, outside a Franklin Street bar early Sunday morning. According to police, a large fight broke out inside the LIT Cigar & Martini Lounge at 908 N Franklin St. shortly...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Boy tackled by security after running on field at Buccaneers game

TAMPA, Fla. - A boy ran onto the field and was tackled hard by a security guard in the second quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against Atlanta on Sunday. A woman who identified herself as the child's mother told The Associated Press the boy is 10 years old. A police officer later told the AP the boy is older than 10, but he couldn't release his information because he's a juvenile.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

Florida gas prices unexpectedly jump 16 cents in a week: AAA

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's gas prices jumped 16 cents in just four days last week, marking the largest weekly increase since June. The sharp jump happened unexpectedly, just after prices had dropped to a record low for 2022 of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. "The jump at...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Lack of rental cars after Hurricane Ian

Travelers who want to rent a vehicle at Tampa International Airport without a reservation are out of luck. Inventory for rental cars has been low since supply chain issues started last year; and adding Hurricane Ian to the mix has really impacted the amount of rentals available.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Tampa man killed after crashing into garage

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Tampa man was killed early Sunday morning after crashing into a Wesley Chapel residence. It happened shortly before 4:15 a.m. at a home on Thistle Court. Troopers say a 62-year-old man was traveling northbound on Tupelo Lane and tried to turn right at the intersection...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

HCSO searching for homicide suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe is connected to a Tampa homicide. Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Rashaad Kerney after a man was shot several times Friday evening at 3700 block of Coral Drive in Tampa. Kerney...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

TPD: Suspect on the run after shooting, injuring man in Ybor City

YBOR CITY, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in Ybor City on Sunday. It happened in the 1600 block of East Tampa. An officer applied a tourniquet to the victim’s upper right arm and then he was taken to Tampa General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Time to take advantage of the BEAUTIFUL fall weather we’ve been having! Lucky for you, there are so many awesome things to do outdoors this weekend. Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream […]
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy