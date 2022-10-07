ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Central Illinois Proud

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
TEXAS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

‘One Walk’ to end diabetes comes to Central Illinois

EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual Central Illinois walk to end type 1 diabetes Sunday morning. The two kilometer walk, called the 2022 JDRF One Walk, was held at the Eastside Centre where thousands of people showed up to support the cause or walk for somebody they know that is living with diabetes.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Central Illinois fire departments receive Illinois American Water grants

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has selected over 90 Illinois fire departments throughout their service area as recipients of the 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations. This year,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
FLORIDA STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Locals gather to send relief to Florida after hurricane Ian

MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Locals gathered at the Midwest Food bank Monday to pack care packages for those affected by hurricane Ian. More than 300 volunteers helped pack thousands of boxes with non-perishable foods like peanut butter, soup, crackers, rice, and even candy. Chief resource officer Jada Hoerr makes...
FLORIDA STATE

