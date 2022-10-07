Read full article on original website
Related
Central Illinois Proud
GOP makes push to weaken Democrats’ grip on Texas border
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Just weeks before Election Day in Texas, once again there is big money, new signs of shifting voters and bold predictions of an upset that will turn heads across the U.S. But this time, it’s coming from Republicans. “We are going to turn the...
Central Illinois Proud
‘One Walk’ to end diabetes comes to Central Illinois
EAST PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) held their annual Central Illinois walk to end type 1 diabetes Sunday morning. The two kilometer walk, called the 2022 JDRF One Walk, was held at the Eastside Centre where thousands of people showed up to support the cause or walk for somebody they know that is living with diabetes.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois fire departments receive Illinois American Water grants
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water has selected over 90 Illinois fire departments throughout their service area as recipients of the 2022 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 860 grants totaling over $856,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations. This year,...
Central Illinois Proud
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Locals gather to send relief to Florida after hurricane Ian
MORTON Ill. (WMBD) — Locals gathered at the Midwest Food bank Monday to pack care packages for those affected by hurricane Ian. More than 300 volunteers helped pack thousands of boxes with non-perishable foods like peanut butter, soup, crackers, rice, and even candy. Chief resource officer Jada Hoerr makes...
Central Illinois Proud
Quad Cities man ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ in mother’s slaying
A 54-year-old Davenport man who killed his mother in 2021 has been found not guilty by reason of insanity. Court records say Andrew Rupp Sr. killed his mother, Dianne Rupp, 77, in her Davenport bedroom sometime after 9 p.m. on the evening of Feb. 15, 2021. Judge Jeffrey Bert on...
Comments / 0