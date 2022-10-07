ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Canaan, CT

NewsTimes

Owner of Bethel bagel shop to open restaurant at former Prime Pub spot in Stony Hill

BETHEL — The longtime owner of a local downtown breakfast and lunch spot is preparing to open a different kind of eatery in Stony Hill. “The service is going to be exceptional and the food is going to be divine,” Shkelzen Kralani — who owns Bagel Crossing on Library Place — said about his incoming restaurant, Bora Restaurant & Bar.
BETHEL, CT
WTNH

East Haven Italian-American Parade brings community together

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Folks from all over the area gathered in East Haven for the 2022 Greater New Haven Italian-American Heritage Parade on Sunday. People who attended told News 8 it was good to get the community together again. “The things that they do here are just family-oriented, different holidays, different things, especially […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
Scribe

Fairfield Station Lofts

Fairfield Station Lofts offers new luxury-modern New York loft-style apartments in the heart of Fairfield, CT. They feature oversize light-filled apartments with 10-foot ceilings, expansive window lines, best-in-class finishes and covered parking. There are nine contemporarily designed floor plan options. The exquisite interior design is by renowned Granoff Architects. There is a 1,500 square foot roof deck with views unmatched in Fairfield. It is steps to restaurants, shops, beaches and Metro North.
FAIRFIELD, CT
New Canaan, CT
Business
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Business
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In New Canaan Home Burglary

A 43-year-old man was charged with burglarizing a Fairfield County home. Police responded to a report of a burglary with forced entry through the door of a New Canaan home on Park Street on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the New Canaan Police Department. Investigators identified David Gannalo, of Norwalk,...
NEW CANAAN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life

MILFORD — Marissa D’Angelo’s love of writing began in her elementary school days. The Milford native began writing in journals in her youth, a habit that continues to this day. Her love of literary creation even led her, when in fourth grade, to create a screenplay, which she had her friends act out.
MILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

City disputes FOCUS account of homeless encampment clearing

A homeless encampment at a New Haven-area park was abandoned by its residents — not evacuated by police — New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told the News. His account clashes with that given by leaders of the Yale orientation program FOCUS on New Haven, which cleared the encampment under the supervision of city officials over a month ago.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Person
Susan Anderson
Person
Charles Dance
NewsTimes

These CT state parks have reached capacity, DEEP says

Four state parks have closed Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park, located in Bloomfield, was the first to close to new visitors just before 12:30 p.m. It was followed about a minute later by Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury, which was shuttered about a minute later.
SIMSBURY, CT
George J. Ziogas

The Coolest Small Town in America Just So Happens To Be in New York

Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River. Oh, and that’s good enough for me” —John Mellencamp. Nestled right along the eastern banks of the Hudson River, the small waterfront town of Beacon is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some of the best views that New York has to offer. Despite its small size, Beacon is home to a variety of shops, restaurants, and galleries, giving it a distinctly modern charm. Whether you’re looking to spend a day exploring the town’s sights or simply enjoying the views from the river’s edge, Beacon is sure to provide a delightful and memorable experience.
BEACON, NY
i95 ROCK

Horror Movie Scenes Shot in Brookfield Bar O’Connor’s, New Owner Excited for Promotion

When you're a new business owner, any bit of attention can make all the difference. Such is the case with Sam Goff, Goff recently purchased the Brookfied, CT "O'Connor's Public House" from Bobby O'Connor. Bobby O'Connor started with one location, then two, then three and before you knew it, O'Connor's was a trusted nightlife brand with a bunch of locations in two states (CT & NY).
BROOKFIELD, CT
NewsBreak
Economy
Scribe

54 Cannon St

Adorable Ranch in the heart of Mt. Carmel available for occupancy June 1, 2021! Offering 4 Bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms, an Eat-In Kitchen and a fully finished lower level including a 4th bedroom and large Family Room. Door to access yard is easily accessible from the lower level. Attached under house garage with access through the lower level. This freshly painted home has gleaming hardwood floors throughout most of the first floor. Easy access to highway for commuters and close to QU, Yale and other universities.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

