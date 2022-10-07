Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement

Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Five restored trestles add 2.5 miles to Mendota Trail
BRISTOL, Va. — Work is complete on the restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, which will add 2.5 miles to the foot and bicycle path. The public is invited to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Oct. 14 at the Mendota trailhead in Mendota, Virginia. The event is related to the completed restoration of five trestles on the Mendota Trail, according to a news release.
wjhl.com
Introducing Spring Street Sandwich Company & Bar
Amy takes us for a visit to this brand new restaurant and bar located in downtown Johnson City!
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Board of Education approves bus monitoring position
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Board of Education voted at its last meeting to add a new position for bus monitors due to a recent surge in behavior issues on the buses, which has resulted in suspensions and expulsions. The board voted on the resolution at its last meeting on...
Johnson City Press
New multi-use building looks to address several needs in Washington County
Washington County commissioners are being asked to approve the funds needed to proceed with design work for a proposed new multi-purpose office building to be constructed in front of the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough. Members of the County-Owned Property Committee voted last week to recommend commissioners allocate...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport city staff highlighting supereating goats on Facebook page
Cement Hill may be home to the newest line of superstars. The cast of characters, though, aren’t even human. They are goats -superstar goats.
Johnson City Press
Coming up at the Johnson City Public Library
Upcoming events at the Johnson City Public Library include a Friends of the Library donation drop-off, a free Front Porch Concert and a Tale to Tail reading session for children. The library’s board of directors meets on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Jones Meeting Room. Board meetings...
Johnson City Press
Keep Carter County Beautiful seeking volunteers for 321 Expressway cleanup next Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The Keep Carter County Beautiful anti-litter organization is seeking volunteers to help with a cleanup of U.S. Highway 321, the Elizabethton-Johnson City expressway, on Saturday, Oct. 15, starting at 10 a.m. The highway is one of the most traveled routes in Carter County. Many work trucks and...
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Johnson City Press
Not a groundbreaking but a celebration: State, Lee County officials commemorate progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL – Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and county Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Johnson City Press
Need for service: Ruritan club seeks new chapters, members
NICKELSVILLE – Glen Broadwater says there is a need for more community-minded service in Southwest Virginia. As Ruritan National’s current president and vice president of the Nickelsville Ruritan Club, Broadwater and fellow members are encouraging residents across the region to join existing clubs and start or restart Ruritan chapters as a way to help their local communities in a variety of ways.
wcyb.com
Travel lanes reopen following tractor-trailer fire in Washington County, Virginia
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: The travel lanes of Interstate 81 have reopened following a tractor-trailer fire near mile marker 14 in Washington County, Virginia, Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. According to an update posted at 1:05 p.m., the right shoulder remains closed. --- A...
Johnson City Press
WETS-FM launches fall fund drive
WETS-FM, the regional public radio station housed on ETSU’s campus, needs listener support to continue funding its operations. Nurturing a trusted relationship with its listeners, public radio is critical in American society because it generates a more informed public.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 8
Oct. 8, 1885: The Comet alerted readers that “Mr. Jno. W. Hunter, of the firm of J. W. Hunter & Bro., has gone north to select new goods for the fall and winter trade. This firm will have one of the largest stocks of goods ever brought to Johnson City. They will have three thousand dollars worth of Bay State boots and shoes, and this will give some idea of the immense stock they will have. Messrs. Hunter & Bro. are among the most successful firms in this place, and we are glad to know of their continuing success. Mr. R. C. Hunter is the junior member; he was admitted into the firm less than a year ago. They are both good business men and clever gentlemen and are bound to succeed.”
Johnson City Press
On the trails again – AmeriCorps team works with Norton trails system
NORTON — Year after year, the city of Norton sees a new annual team of AmeriCorps volunteers helping with various community and city projects, and 2022 is no different. Norton Trails Coordinator Shayne Fields spent Friday with the latest team to visit the city as they wound up work on two new segments of the city’s hiking and biking trail network.
Johnson City Press
Most candidates want to keep partisanship out of City Commission race
Of the four candidates running for a seat on the Johnson City Commission, three explicitly said they do not want to see the race become a partisan one like the Johnson City Board of Education, a traditionally nonpartisan race, did this year. Unless allowed by city charter, municipal elections in...
Johnson City Press
GOP official is expecting a 'big year' for the Tennessee Republican Party
The chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party said Monday that allowing local school board elections to become partisan contests is already paying dividends for his party. “What an evolution,” GOP Chairman Scott Golden told members of the East Tennessee Republican Club meeting the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Made Around Here Market craft show returns to Jonesborough
Each year thousands flock to Jonesborough to browse through the various vendors’ booths, explore hundreds of skillfully handcrafted items and enjoy a one-of-a-kind craft show. Made Around Here Market will return to Tennessee’s oldest town on Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. inside and surrounding the Historic Jonesborough Visitors...
Johnson City Press
Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine #2: A mind made up gets unmade.
One morning recently, I received an email from one of my readers in Unicoi extolling the virtues of Erwin’s new Mexican restaurant, Tacos & Grill Mexican Cuisine. Well, I called the restaurant to make sure they were open and what the day’s stated hours of operation were?
