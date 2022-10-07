Read full article on original website
Pioneer Agronomist: Keep ‘Hammering Down on Soybeans’ if Moisture Levels are Adequate
Weather has been incredibly cooperative the past few weeks to get harvest moving along. “We’re probably around 30-40% done up in Northwest Indiana,” explains Pioneer field agronomist Carl Joern. “Significantly more bean acres have been taken off here this fall.”. As for yields coming out of those...
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
Rising Costs, Labor Shortages Limiting Farm Expansion Projects
Rising production costs, supply-chain issues and labor shortages are all affecting Indiana farmers. These issues may also be keeping producers from expanding their farm operations. Mike North of Ever.Ag says the uncertainty of the economy is causing a lot of livestock and dairy producers to re-think plans of expansion. “In...
