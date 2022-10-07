ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates football prepares to face Tigers for homecoming

East Carolina University football (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) is looking forward to facing off against the University of Memphis (4-2, 2-1 AAC) at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, on Oct. 15 for the school’s annual homecoming game. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff will be televised on ESPNU, with...
Pirates fall to .500 against Tulane

East Carolina University football (3-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) was outperformed by Tulane University (5-1, 2-0 AAC) for a final score of 24-9 on Oct. 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The 3:30p.m. kickoff game was a grind match for much of the first half, but critical mistakes against a quality...
ECU to hold Alumni Awards Ceremony

On Oct. 15, the East Carolina University Alumni Awards Ceremony will be held at the Greenville Convention Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. to honor alumni who have contributed to ECU’s campus, staff and students after graduating. Shawn Moore, director of Signature Programs and Student Engagement for the...
