"How's your friend TylerBrown doing?" I asked, sarcastically, upon being contacted by The Barry Lewis for yet another article, which, by all accounts, would entertain no one, not so much crack a smile, much less a laugh, on the face of anyone so unfortunate as to look upon its characters, and would be sent out into the ether of the fewer than 30 people who follow me on Twitter, the poor unfortunate fools, with a nice pithy statement attached, reading something along the lines of: "Twitter's a cesspool and here's one more to add to the pile."

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO