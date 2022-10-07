ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

superhits1027.com

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges

PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
MASON CITY, IA
Portland Tribune

Murder suspect released from jail day before attack

The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal review of its previous investigation.The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police said he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, the bureau is looking into whether the initial assault investigation went far enough. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, police arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford for beating up a woman. He was charged and booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree. However, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor and the...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Gresham Hotel

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America Suites (formerly the WoodSpring Suites), located at 3013 NE 181stAvenue. It was reported to police that room 207 had bullet holes in the door that appeared to come from inside of the room and go out through the door.
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves women dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead. Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash. A woman was riding...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Portland Police Bureau#Transit Police#Violent Crime#Ne Halsey Street
kptv.com

Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie

A Gladstone man was killed while crossing McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E in Milwaukie Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue at approximately 7:48 p.m. on reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The preliminary...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo

Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
HILLSBORO, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Woman found dead in downtown Portland park on Sunday

The identify of the victim will not be released until she is positively identified and her family is notified.Police are investigating a woman found dead in a downtown Portland park early Sunday. The name of the woman and the causes of death were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:17 a.m. Oct. 9, Central Precinct officers responded to check on the welfare of a woman who was down in Lownsdale Square, located at 350 S.W. Salmon St. It is directly across the street from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which is adjacent to the Multnomah...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Silver Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol early Monday morning for a missing and endangered man. Ronald Thornley was last seen on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 91st Street, in Vancouver. Thornley drives a white 2019 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plates BUV5927.
VANCOUVER, WA
NEWStalk 870

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
The Associated Press

Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
PORTLAND, OR

