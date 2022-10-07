Read full article on original website
superhits1027.com
Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
PORTLAND TOWNSHIP — A Forest City man has been jailed after an overturned tractor trailer accident in Portland Township just outside Mason City late last night. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says at about 8:20 PM, they were called to Thrush Avenue and 250th Street for a tractor trailer that had overturned. They say 77-year-old Richard Kuykendall was making a right turn onto Thrush from 250th, and while making the turn, the trailer tires entered the ditch causing it to overturn into the ditch.
Man involved in Lloyd District struggle with deputy released from hospital, charged with attempted murder
The man involved in a struggle with a Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy in the Lloyd District this week that resulted in the deputy shooting a woman and the pair crashing a car after attempting to escape was released from the hospital and charged with 10 crimes, including attempted murder.
Murder suspect released from jail day before attack
The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal review of its previous investigation.The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police said he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, the bureau is looking into whether the initial assault investigation went far enough. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, police arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford for beating up a woman. He was charged and booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree. However, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor and the...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Gresham Hotel
Just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, Gresham police responded to the Extended Stay America Suites (formerly the WoodSpring Suites), located at 3013 NE 181stAvenue. It was reported to police that room 207 had bullet holes in the door that appeared to come from inside of the room and go out through the door.
People robbed at gunpoint in NE Portland; juveniles held
The armed robbery of multiple people in the early morning hours of Sunday led to a pursuit and search in Portland's Roseway neighborhood that ended with "multiple juveniles" in custody.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves women dead
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead. Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash. A woman was riding...
Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified
Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
KGW
Hillsboro police shoot armed suspect after crime spree
The suspect reportedly pointed a gun at officers after a car chase, prompting police to fire at him. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
Pedestrian injured, driver facing DUII charge in crash in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in a crash being investigated as a DUII in southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue...
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
canbyfirst.com
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie
A Gladstone man was killed while crossing McLoughlin Boulevard/Highway 99E in Milwaukie Tuesday evening, according to Oregon State Police. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene of Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue at approximately 7:48 p.m. on reports of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The preliminary...
Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo
Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
kptv.com
U-Haul carrying military couple’s life, car stolen in Gresham stopover
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A U-Haul truck filled with all the possessions of a military couple, and towing their car, was stolen when they stopped for the night in Gresham on Wednesday. Jennifer Luna and Gustavo Burciaga were moving from the McChord Air Force Base in Washington State to Albuquerque,...
Woman found dead in downtown Portland park on Sunday
The identify of the victim will not be released until she is positively identified and her family is notified.Police are investigating a woman found dead in a downtown Portland park early Sunday. The name of the woman and the causes of death were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, at 7:17 a.m. Oct. 9, Central Precinct officers responded to check on the welfare of a woman who was down in Lownsdale Square, located at 350 S.W. Salmon St. It is directly across the street from the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, which is adjacent to the Multnomah...
kptv.com
Silver Alert issued for missing 81-year-old man last seen in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A Silver Alert was issued by Washington State Patrol early Monday morning for a missing and endangered man. Ronald Thornley was last seen on Sunday at about 7:30 p.m. in the area of Northeast 91st Street, in Vancouver. Thornley drives a white 2019 Nissan Rogue with Washington license plates BUV5927.
Nakia Creek Fire erupts near Larch Mountain in Clark County
A wildfire near Larch Mountain in Clark County that began late Sunday afternoon has now grown to 70 acres, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources tweeted.
District to search locker rooms, restrooms after Vancouver employee allegedly videotaped girls
Vancouver public schools will be searching all locker rooms and restrooms across the district after an employee was accused of videotaping girls in the Alki Middle School locker room.
Tigard’s tactic to quell catalytic converter thefts
As the onslaught of catalytic converter thefts continues, a Tigard auto body shop came up with a plan to possibly deter thieves.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Serial 'jogger rapist' to be released from Oregon prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986. The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release. “I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.
