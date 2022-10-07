Markeeta “Markie” Jo Murphy, 75, of Forest, passed away 8:48 pm Friday October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Willard “Bill” and Josephine (Smith) Carter on August 19, 1947, in Clinton County where she lived for most of her life. On October 11, 1975, she married Michael M. Murphy in her parents’ home, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2015. They were blessed with 40 years together as husband and wife.

