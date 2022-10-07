Read full article on original website
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pairings for Football Playoffs Drawn
Clinton County football teams learned who were their first-round opponents will be in the Indiana High School Athletic Association football playoffs Sunday evening. In Class 4A, top-ranked Kokomo comes to Frankfort for a contest in Sectional 20. Kokomo is currently 8-0 after a 48-6 thrashing of Richmond Friday night and have scored 40 or more points in all but two of its games this season.
Samuel L. Shelley
Mr. Samuel L. Shelley, age 86, of Colfax, Indiana passed away Friday night, October 7, 2022, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. He was born December 13, 1935, in Kirklin, Indiana, a son of the late Frank and Sarah (Clark) Shelley. In October 1961, he was married to Shirley...
Markeeta “Markie” Jo Murphy, 75,
Markeeta “Markie” Jo Murphy, 75, of Forest, passed away 8:48 pm Friday October 7, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Willard “Bill” and Josephine (Smith) Carter on August 19, 1947, in Clinton County where she lived for most of her life. On October 11, 1975, she married Michael M. Murphy in her parents’ home, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2015. They were blessed with 40 years together as husband and wife.
Herman “Bub” Hawkins
49, of Michigantown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Frankfort, Indiana on January 3, 1973, to Richard Herman and Bridget (Gunn) Hawkins. Bub graduated from Clinton Central High School. He had worked for Fleischhauer Farms in Mulberry in his younger...
Voting Begins This Week for Elections
Early voting begins this week in Clinton County at the Clinton County Courthouse for the November 8 General Election. Voting at the Courthouse will be Wednesday, October 12 through Friday, November 4, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, and Saturday, November 5 as well as Monday, November 7 from 8 a.m. to noon.
