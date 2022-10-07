ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopewell, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Hopewell, VA
Hopewell, VA
Crime & Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Suffolk teen found

According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
SUFFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WRIC TV

Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
RICHMOND, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left one hurt

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday just after midnight, the department said. A 44-year-old man called the Suffolk 911 Center around 12:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. .
SUFFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News

NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WRIC TV

West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

False active shooter reports confirmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy