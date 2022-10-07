Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
NBC12
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning. Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to...
Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Richmond
A woman has life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Richmond's Northside.
NBC12
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting. Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting. Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was...
Richmond police identify man killed in Q Street shooting
Richmond police have identified the man killed in a shooting in the city early Sunday.
Police investigate drive-by shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton
At the same time, officers were responding to a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Woman killed, man injured in Richmond crash
A woman was killed and another driver was injured in wreck on Richmond's Southside Saturday night, according to authorities.
Missing Suffolk teen found
According to the Suffolk Police Department, on Sunday, Oct. 9, 15-year-old Anthony Black got in his family's car, a black 2020 Hyundai Palisade with Virginia tags UZD-7595, and left their home on the 3400 block of Dumpling Court.
Man killed in Richmond shooting
A man was killed in a shooting along Q Street in Richmond's East End early Sunday, Oct. 9, according to police.
Man critically injured in shooting at West End apartments
Police are investigating a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex that left a man critically injured early Saturday morning.
WRIC TV
Woman killed in crash on Hopkins Road in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a woman Saturday night. According to the department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road at 8:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 for reports of a crash. Once on scene, they found two vehicles in the southbound lanes that were involved. Both drivers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital for treatment.
NBC12
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family is mourning the loss of a loved one following a two-vehicle crash. On Saturday, Oct. 8 shortly before 9 p.m. Richmond Police were called to the 2100 block of Hopkins Road due to a car accident. Upon arrival, police found two vehicles involved in...
Suffolk Police investigating shooting that left one hurt
NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday just after midnight, the department said. A 44-year-old man called the Suffolk 911 Center around 12:30 a.m. and told dispatchers he had been shot multiple times in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road. .
Body found at condemned SeaView Lofts in Newport News
NORFOLK, Va. — Newport News Police officers discovered a body inside the condemned Sea View Lofts apartment building in Newport News. After investigating, officers confirmed the man died of natural causes. Police and fire crews spent hours at the apartment tower Monday. A Newport News police department spokesperson said...
Two homes ‘total loss’ after fire spreads in Richmond neighborhood
According to the Richmond Fire Department, a call for a dwelling fire on the 4200 block of Lynhaven Avenue came in just after 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. A mobile home had become completely engulfed in flames, which had spread to a mobile home beside it.
WRIC TV
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
WAVY News 10
Dispute at Suffolk auto center leads to fatal shooting, victim identified
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed after a dispute at an auto care center in Suffolk Saturday. According to police, the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. this morning at the Auto Care Center in the 800 block of West Constance Road. When units arrived...
NBC12
False active shooter reports confirmed
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police were called to the 4500 block of Laburnum Avenue after receiving reports of an active shooter. Sunday, Oct, 9 shortly before 3 P.M. Henrico police and fire responded to the scene and were able to secure the area to investigate reports of a male with a firearm.
I-95 North clear in Chesterfield after crash
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 63, at the off-ramp from Route 288. The center and right lanes, as well as the right shoulder, are all closed.
NBC12
Man injured in shooting along Hull Street Road
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man is now in the hospital after getting shot along Hull Street Road Friday night. On Oct. 7 just after 8:30 p.m., police received a call about a man shot in the 5700 block of Hull Street Road. Officials say the man has non-life-threatening injuries and...
Her son went out for a night of fun. He never came home: 'They took my heart'
The family of a father of two killed outside a Hopewell nightclub wants to know who shot their loved one and why. Karlos McKinnie, 23, was killed on December 3, 2016.
