Grove City, PA

With seniors leading way, Latrobe gaining respect in WPIAL field hockey circles

Not long ago, elite WPIAL field hockey teams almost certainly would mark down a victory against Latrobe before the games actually were played. The Wildcats lately have been playing like anything but a pushover. They reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship game in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18, losing respectably each time to perennial power Penn-Trafford, which has won six consecutive WPIAL 2A titles.
LATROBE, PA
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title

Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
LEETSDALE, PA
Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

ERIE, PA
Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett proving to be hard to catch

When Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett was a toddler, she loved to run. She would dart around, with her parents trying to stay hot on her heels. Abbett is still running, and she still has a lot of people trying to catch her. Abbett will be a top contender for...
GIBSONIA, PA
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon

Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
WEXFORD, PA
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette

Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
JEANNETTE, PA
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer

Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
LEETSDALE, PA
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola

The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
FREEPORT, PA
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington

Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
WASHINGTON, PA
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers

Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
LATROBE, PA
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem

Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
GREENSBURG, PA

