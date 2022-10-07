Read full article on original website
With seniors leading way, Latrobe gaining respect in WPIAL field hockey circles
Not long ago, elite WPIAL field hockey teams almost certainly would mark down a victory against Latrobe before the games actually were played. The Wildcats lately have been playing like anything but a pushover. They reached the WPIAL Class 2A championship game in back-to-back seasons in 2017-18, losing respectably each time to perennial power Penn-Trafford, which has won six consecutive WPIAL 2A titles.
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
After cutting it close on the tee, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton earns spot in PIAA field
Lucy Brayton received no practice swings, little time to relax on the putting green or time to find her focus. When Brayton’s mom pulled up in front of the first tee at Valley Brook Country Club, Lucy only had time to hop out, grab her clubs and head over to sign-in.
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
Erie, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett proving to be hard to catch
When Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett was a toddler, she loved to run. She would dart around, with her parents trying to stay hot on her heels. Abbett is still running, and she still has a lot of people trying to catch her. Abbett will be a top contender for...
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette
Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
Norwin hockey team gets back to work after unforgettable championship season
Win or lose, stand or fall this hockey season, Norwin will always have 2021. The Knights’ magical postseason run included their first PIHL championship and saw them skate with the Class A Penguins Cup across the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The Knights advanced to...
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Anderson guides Carmichaels past Monessen in TCS
Alec Anderson threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two TDs as Carmichaels outlasted Monessen, 40-36, to pick up the WPIAL Class A Tri-County South Conference win Friday night. Tyler Richmond and A.J. Donaldson caught TD passes for Carmichaels (5-2, 3-1). Tyvaughn Kershaw ran for 181 yards...
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
More Details Emerge From Pitt Basketball Player's Arrest
Pitt Panthers guard Dior Johnson was released following his arrest for felony assault.
High school football game stopped after gunshots, multiple people reportedly shot
The high school football game between Toledo Central Catholic and Whitmer (Ohio) came to an awful ending Friday night. With 6 minutes left in the fourth quarter with Central Catholic leading Whitmer 46-16, gunshots rang out. It appears that around 7 gunshots can be heard on the broadcast below. The...
