Four Giants Starters Don’t Make Trip to London to Play Packers

By Bill Huber
 4 days ago

Against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the New York Giants won’t have receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney as well as a pair of starters on defense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The New York Giants will be without at least four starters for Sunday’s game in London against the Green Bay Packers.

Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf) and cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (calf) did not join their teammates on the flight to London on Thursday. A fifth, cornerback Aaron Robinson, was placed on injured reserve this week.

Golladay had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Lions in 2018 and 2019 but his career has fallen on hard times. With Detroit, he missed most of the 2020 season due to injury but signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Giants in free agency in 2021. With $40 million guaranteed, Golladay has caught 39 passes in 18 games and not found the end zone. He’s caught two passes for 22 yards in 99 offensive snaps this season.

Toney, the 20th pick of the 2021 draft, was supposed to pair with Golladay to provide an elite receiver combination. Instead, he’s played in only 12 games with the Giants and has zero touchdowns. In two games this season, he caught two passes for 0 yards.

The Giants are 3-1, anyway. The biggest loss is Ojulari, who started the past two weeks and has one sack. A second-round pick last year, he had eight sacks as a rookie. Flott, a third-round pick this year, started the Week 2 game against Carolina and the Week 3 game vs. Dallas. Playing 60 snaps, he allowed 5-of-6 passing for 65 yards and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference .

Also not making the trek was backup defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux.

Without Flott and Robinson, the New York secondary could be ripe for the picking for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who had a miserable first half vs. New England before getting rolling last week.

Turning to Thursday’s injury report , quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) seems on track to play for the Giants, as do cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Adrian Amos for the Packers.

The Giants without Golladay and Toney vs. a secondary boosted by the return of Alexander and Amos could be a big advantage for Green Bay, as well, as it could allow defensive coordinator Joe Barry to put another defender in the box to deal with NFL rushing leader Saquon Barkley.

