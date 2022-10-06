Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait, 69, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Maryanne was born in Weston on April 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Howard Edward Wickland and Mary Mildred Goff. On August 30, 1974, Maryanne married the love of her life, Raymond Gail Postlethwait, and together they shared 48 wonderful years. He will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, forever cherishing their memories of Maryanne are her two children: Kelly Sholl and husband, Michael, of Martinsburg, and Ryan Postlethwait and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Cameron Sholl and Christian Sholl; and two siblings: John Wickland and wife, Diane, and Steve Wickland and wife, Joyce, both of Bridgeport. Maryanne was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School. Following graduation, she attended West Virginia Wesleyan and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics. Maryanne was the former owner of Jane Lew Allstar Foods and Laundromat. She also spent nearly thirty years working in tax preparation for H&R Block. Maryanne’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. She served as a Deacon and was also a member of the church finance committee. She was a part of the church prayer group and served in the backpack “Snackpack Ministry”. Maryanne was known for her monologues at church. In the 1980′s-1990′s, Maryanne traveled the world photographing Princess Diana. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching tennis, movies, and concerts. Maryanne had a great passion for her feline companions that she cared for on a daily basis. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and sighting seeing. Maryanne’s selfless and gracious nature will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, Maryanne’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

