Woman confirmed dead in Shinnston motorcycle accident
Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny has confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon near Shinnston.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
WDTV
Richard Wayne Howell
Richard Wayne Howell, 62, of Webster Springs passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at CAMC General Hospital following an automobile accident. Born August 7, 1960 in Webster Springs, he was the son of the late Woodrow Coakley and the late Wanetta Howell Preisler, whom he was reunited with in Heaven. In addition to his parents, he was reunited with his grandmother “Mom” that raised him: Edra Howell; aunt and uncle: Gerald “Jug” and Gwendolyn Gum; parents-in-law: Irene and Wendell McCourt; and his doggies: Dixie and Mighty Mutt. Rick was a truck driver, mechanic, and sawyer who enjoyed riding motorcycles, and watching drag cars. He enjoyed shows that involved fixing up old cars. He was always helping his best friend, George Perrine, whom he is survived by. They would build a little bit of everything from birdhouses to dog beds. Most of all, he loved his grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute he was able to spend with them. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rosetta (McCourt) Howell; children: Erica Howell (companion, Amos) and her sons: Xavier, Ivan, and Zayden Hamrick, Megan Estep (husband, Jimmie), and Mark Short and his daughters; sisters: Sandra Preisler, Amie Novotnik, Darlene Coakley, and Connie Martin; dogs that he claimed as his: Bubbles and Bear; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate Rick’s life will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family from 12:00pm-2:00pm for visitation. Burial will follow at Isaac McCourt Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Howell family.
WDTV
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
WDTV
Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait
Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait, 69, of Jane Lew, went Home to be with the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Maryanne was born in Weston on April 22, 1953, a daughter of the late Howard Edward Wickland and Mary Mildred Goff. On August 30, 1974, Maryanne married the love of her life, Raymond Gail Postlethwait, and together they shared 48 wonderful years. He will miss her dearly. In addition to her husband, forever cherishing their memories of Maryanne are her two children: Kelly Sholl and husband, Michael, of Martinsburg, and Ryan Postlethwait and wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren: Cameron Sholl and Christian Sholl; and two siblings: John Wickland and wife, Diane, and Steve Wickland and wife, Joyce, both of Bridgeport. Maryanne was a 1971 graduate of Lewis County High School. Following graduation, she attended West Virginia Wesleyan and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Economics. Maryanne was the former owner of Jane Lew Allstar Foods and Laundromat. She also spent nearly thirty years working in tax preparation for H&R Block. Maryanne’s faith was very important to her and she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Weston. She served as a Deacon and was also a member of the church finance committee. She was a part of the church prayer group and served in the backpack “Snackpack Ministry”. Maryanne was known for her monologues at church. In the 1980′s-1990′s, Maryanne traveled the world photographing Princess Diana. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching tennis, movies, and concerts. Maryanne had a great passion for her feline companions that she cared for on a daily basis. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and sighting seeing. Maryanne’s selfless and gracious nature will be deeply missed by all who loved and cared for her. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Evans officiating. Following services, Maryanne’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Mary Anne “Maryanne” Postlethwait. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a 3 vehicle crash on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
WDTV
2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on East Main St. in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon and involved three vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to United Hospital Center. Their...
WDTV
UHC President, CEO discusses challenges of running childhood hospital
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lumberport native Dr. David Hess returned to his hometown to run United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Ian Roth spoke with Dr. Hess about the challenges of running not one, but two hospitals at the same time. Dr. Hess says he was driven to return by his...
WDTV
Alzheimer’s Walk held in Clarksburg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A walk for a great cause was held in Clarksburg Sunday afternoon. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is an annual walk in more than 600 communities nationwide including Jackson square in Clarksburg. It’s one of its kind as is the largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s.
recordpatriot.com
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
How long until we change the clocks? Sunset info for Clarksburg, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WDTV
Bridgeport cracks down on illegal parking at city park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport police are upping enforcement when it comes to parking at the city park behind Bridgeport High School. City officials say it comes after the department received numerous complaints of parking violations. “We get a lot of people wanting to make parking spots so they pull...
WDTV
Crash involving semi, pickup in Lumberport sends two to the hospital
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been transported to the hospital after a crash in Lumberport. The crash happened on Wallace Pike around 5:30 Monday afternoon and involved a pickup truck and a semi-truck, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to the...
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
WDTV
Laneville Bridge replacement project completed three weeks ahead of schedule
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The replacement bridge over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 in Laneville is now open to vehicles and pedestrians. Officials with the Monongahela National Forest say the project was completed three weeks ahead of schedule. The previous bridge, built after the 1985 flood, was closed on...
WDTV
Pharmacy settlements to fight the opioid epidemic in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In September, West Virginia reached settlements with several pharmacies in the state regarding their part in the rise of the opioid epidemic. The City of Bridgeport was part of the West Virginia First Memorandum of Understanding. The MOU was an agreement that created a plan on...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex athlete of the week - East Fairmont’s Kierstyn Maxey
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees girl’s soccer team has been on a mission since the end of September. Prior to the 24th, the team stood at 5-2-5 on the year, tying with many teams and coming just short in other losses. Since then, the team has won six of its last 7 games, outscoring opponents 36-7. Although Kierstyn Maxey, a Junior attacking midfielder for the team, suffered an injury against Linsly, she had spent the prior week gathering 5 goals and multiple assists for the team, one that is looking to continue its strides before the post season.
WDTV
Sentencing postponed for Harrison County contractor
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
connect-bridgeport.com
Medical Transports to United Hospital Center Required after Harrison County Wreck involving Motorcycle
According to WDTV, at least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving a motorcycle in Harrison County, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Shinnston Pike near Meadowbrook. County 911 officials told 5 News two people were taken to United Hospital Center with injuries.
2 arrested after 80 dogs were seized in Upshur County, West Virginia
Two women have been arrested in connection to the case where 80 dogs were seized from a single-wide trailer in Upshur County earlier this week.
