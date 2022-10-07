The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.

3 DAYS AGO