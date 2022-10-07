Read full article on original website
Suspects arrested in South Carolina for the murder of GA football player
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two arrests were made Thursday in Anderson County in connection to a Georgia high school football player’s murder. The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Kemare Bryan with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies […]
WRDW-TV
2 face charges in slaying of Ga. high school football star
ANDERSON, S.C. - Two murder suspects wanted in the killing of a Georgia high school football player awaited extradition back to Georgia over the weekend. They were arrested in Anderson at a Quik-Trip on Thursday after authorities in Georgia alerted police the two may be headed cross state lines. Deputies...
Two people wounded in latest shootings in downtown Athens
A University of Georgia student is one of two people recovering from what are called non life-threatening injuries after a weekend shooting in downtown Athens: Athens-Clarke County Police say they arrested a suspect in the shooting that happened near the corner of Clayton and Pulaski streets. From WSB TV…. Two...
Drug agents seize $172K worth of fentanyl at Georgia mail facility
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Agents found a package with the deadly drug fentanyl at a mail facility in Hall County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Authorities conducted an “open-air-search” on the package Thursday with the help of a narcotics detection K9. The...
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
wuga.org
Saturday downtown shooting injures UGA student
A University of Georgia student was hit in the hand during a shooting early Saturday morning, one of several shootings in recent months in downtown Athens. According to authorities, the student was a bystander and suffered a non-life-threatening injury. The incident occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday on Clayton Street near Pulaski Street.
FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text
HABERHSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother. Deborrah Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared. d.
fox5atlanta.com
K-9 deputy finds massive fentanyl tablet shipment in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Deputies said "an open-air search of packages arriving at the delivery hub" in Gainesville led them to the discovery of nearly 600 grams of fentanyl on Thursday. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the package was discovered during a routine check for narcotics by the K-9 unit....
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
A woman was found shot to death Friday evening near a Gwinnett County highway, police said....
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for shooting death of woman along Stone Mountain Highway
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County police have now identified the woman shot to death and found along Stone Mountain Highway Friday night. Her name is Breana Rogers, according to police. Officers have also revealed that Edward Smith is her suspected killer. They have issued warrants for his arrest.
fox5atlanta.com
Bystander caught in gunfire is University of Georgia student, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - A University of Georgia student is lucky to be alive after getting caught in a shooting early Saturday morning. The Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting took place on Clayton Street, near Pulaski Street. At around 2:15 a.m. the student, who police believe was not the intended...
nowhabersham.com
Suspect in cemetery statue thefts arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle
The man suspected in the theft of several animal statues from Gainesville’s Memorial Park Cemetery was arrested over the weekend after he led law enforcement officers on a chase in a stolen pickup truck. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators had issued warrants for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos,...
WLTX.com
2nd South Carolina arrest made in death of Georgia high school football star
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police announced the arrest of a second suspect in the killing of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School Football star who was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. Police in Gwinnett County said 18-year-old Kemare Bryan of...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man arrested for theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery
A Gainesville man allegedly drove a stolen truck directly at a Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle before he was arrested Saturday for the August theft of several statues from Memorial Park Cemetery. Warrants were first issued for the arrest of Santiago Morales Villalobos, 24, on Aug. 30, for the...
Two teens charged in slaying of 17-year-old at Sugarloaf Mills
The Scoop: Two teenage suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 17-year-old Elijah Dewitt in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Wednesday night. The Arrest: The Gwinnett Police Department has charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan, of Lawrenceville, and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, also of Lawrenceville, with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the killing of Elijah Dewitt.
Nationwide Report
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Hall County (Hall County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash occurred on Georgia State Route 52 in Hall County. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville smoke shop target of smash-and-grab burglary
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A Gwinnett County smoke shop is out thousands of dollars of merchandise after a brazen smash and grab--and the whole crime was caught on camera. Armed with what looks like bricks and rocks, crooks broke into "Smoke and Toke Smoke Shop" on New Hope Road in Lawrenceville Wednesday night.
FOX Carolina
LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway. One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives...
WXIA 11 Alive
911 calls shed light on moments before shooting of high school football star outside Gwinnett mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Calls to 911 released on Friday to 11Alive give insight into the moments before a high school football star was shot and killed outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County on Wednesday night. The Jefferson community is in mourning after the incident this week,...
