Casper, WY

107.9 Jack FM

BE A VENDOR at 2022 Booze & Bacon Festival Nov. 12th

2022 Booze & Bacon Festival presented by Martinizing Dry Cleaning and the 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and Moustache Championships is coming to Casper. Beard Team USA, Visit Casper, and the 2022 Booze and Bacon Festival are planning a competition weekend of delicious fun and excitement on Saturday, November 12th.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Hay Days Festival at the Vee Bar Guest Ranch

Casper loves the Fall Season! There's so much to do this time of year. On October 23 you can bring your friends and family out to the Vee Bar Guest Ranch for more Fall activities. This event is open to the public from 1-4 PM according to a recent Facebook post.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

We Want the Smoke: Photos from the 2022 Smoke & Soul Fest

The line stretched for hundreds of feet. Each of them ready, willing, hungry. The people waited politely for the judging to occur, but they were there for the main event; namely, the portion of the competition that allowed them to actually eat the succulent BBQ that had been delicately prepared all morning (and, for some, all week).
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Casper Ranked as One of the Safest Cities in the Entire Country

Having grown up in some of the most dangerous cities in the county, the decision to move back to my birthplace was due in no small part to the safety of raising a family here. In addition to having a much smaller population than most metropolitan areas (which also means traffic overall is better), it also means there are less violent crimes in Casper (and all of Wyoming, really), like homicide, gang violence, etc.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

[WATCH] Fearless Casper Cat Take on The Thomas Gobbles Gang

This is my cat. He isn't the sharpest tool in the shed. I love the dude, but this video proves why most females live longer than males, regardless of the species. I happened to look out my window to see a gang of wild turkeys in my front yard. Then awkwardly stalking the large (and often mean birds) was my cat, Leanord. He brings me mice and sometimes birds, but he was interested in some larger game that day.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

UPDATE: Apartment Fire by Kelly Walsh High

UPDATE: There was a confirmed fire in the apartment complex off of South Walsh Drive, but the cause is currently under investigation according to Police Information Officer Top Steinhoff. At this time there are no known injuries, and the apartment complex was vacant for renovations at the time of the...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

PHOTOS: Pumpkin Fest Proves to Pack the Parking Lot of the Hat Six Travel Center

The rain couldn't keep away the scores of people who showed up to the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, sponsored by the Hat Six Travel Center. It was a day of all things autumn on Saturday. There were arts. There were crafts. There were locally grown vegetables and hand-carved wooden art designs featuring the profiles of infamous horror movie serial killers displaying their murderous implements of choice.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Electrical Short Displaces Ten East Casper Residents

Yesterday evening, shortly after 9:00 PM, there was a structure fire reported at the 1400 block of S. Forest Drive, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS. The release said that an electrical panel in the home appeared to be malfunctioning, producing heat, sparks, and light smoke. Firefighters and technicians with Rocky Mountain Power secured electrical power to the residence and searched for extension around the panel.
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Are You Ready To Be Scared With Trail Busters 4-H?

When October hits, things get REALLY spooky around Natrona County. Normal houses, businesses and barns turn into something out of a horror movie. Halloween brings out something different in people. For some, it's their time to shine. They wait all year to be able to put on their favorite goblin,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
107.9 Jack FM

Have You Seen Casper’s Halloween House Rocking?

There's definitely something about Halloween that puts us all in a different type of mood. Could be the fact that it's fully fall, the summer temps are behind us, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are now shaped as pumpkins or the ghost, goblins and spooktacular opportunities to get scared. The number...
CASPER, WY
107.9 Jack FM

107.9 Jack FM

Casper, WY
ABOUT

107.9 Jack FM. Breaking the mold and playing what we want along with delivering you the latest local news for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://jackfmcasper.com

